Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting for Louisiana’s July 11 presidential primary election begins Saturday, with extra days and extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak. Voters can cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4. That's six days longer than normal to give people more time to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office said workers at polling locations will regularly wipe down voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be offered to voters, and masks are recommended. Louisiana’s presidential primary is one of the latest in the nation after being postponed twice because of the outbreak. It is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Community and environmental groups have won court approval for a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans when the land was a plantation. A state appeal court rejected an appeal by the local Formosa Plastics Group member that's building a $9.4 billion chemical complex there. The Center for Constitutional Rights represents the groups holding the prayer service. It says the state Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal rejected the case even before its lawyers could file their papers Thursday night.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Louisiana residents to “do a real gut check” about whether they are taking enough personal precautions to lessen their coronavirus risk. The state is showing a worrying rise in cases over the last week. More than 4,200 new cases of the COVID-19 disease have been confirmed in Louisiana since June 10. That comes as more businesses have reopened and restrictions on activities have loosened. State officials say increased testing capacity doesn’t explain the entire number, and only 9% of the cases came from enclosed group settings, like nursing homes. The Acadiana, Lake Charles and central Louisiana regions are seeing rises in hospitalizations.

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A parish in southeastern Louisiana has voted unanimously to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier in front of the courthouse. Local media report that the Iberville Parish Council voted Tuesday night to move the statue that has stood for more than a century. The Advocate reports that at the base of the statue are the words: “The principles for which they fought live eternally.” It’s not clear when the statue will be removed. Protests against racism across the country have moved many cities and towns to revisit public monuments to the Confederacy.