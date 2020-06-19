Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Louisiana residents to “do a real gut check” about whether they are taking enough personal precautions to lessen their coronavirus risk. The state is showing a worrying rise in cases over the last week. More than 4,200 new cases of the COVID-19 disease have been confirmed in Louisiana since June 10. That comes as more businesses have reopened and restrictions on activities have loosened. State officials say increased testing capacity doesn’t explain the entire number, and only 9% of the cases came from enclosed group settings, like nursing homes. The Acadiana, Lake Charles and central Louisiana regions are seeing rises in hospitalizations.

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A parish in southeastern Louisiana has voted unanimously to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier in front of the courthouse. Local media report that the Iberville Parish Council voted Tuesday night to move the statue that has stood for more than a century. The Advocate reports that at the base of the statue are the words: “The principles for which they fought live eternally.” It’s not clear when the statue will be removed. Protests against racism across the country have moved many cities and towns to revisit public monuments to the Confederacy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are poised to create a study group to make recommendations about how to improve police training and tactics, address misconduct and recognize racial bias by officers. The legislation by Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields is nearing final passage. It received unanimous backing of the Senate on Sunday and easily sped through the House criminal justice committee without objection Thursday. It moves next to the House floor, backed by state law enforcement organizations. Fields sought to create the Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force in response to the death of George Floyd.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana state judge says Formosa Plastics must allow a Juneteenth ceremony on land that archaeologists say was probably a cemetery for enslaved people when the land was a plantation. FG LA LLC, the local Formosa Plastics Group member building a $9.4 billion chemical plant complex in St. James Parish, said it will ask a state appeal court to overturn the order handed down Thursday. The Center for Constitutional Rights represents the groups which want to hold the ceremony Friday. It says 23rd District Judge Emile St. Pierre upheld an order he handed down on Monday to allow the ceremony.