Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting for Louisiana’s July 11 presidential primary election begins Saturday, with extra days and extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak. Voters can cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4. That's six days longer than normal to give people more time to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office said workers at polling locations will regularly wipe down voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be offered to voters, and masks are recommended. Louisiana’s presidential primary is one of the latest in the nation after being postponed twice because of the outbreak. It is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Community and environmental groups have won court approval for a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans when the land was a plantation. A state appeal court rejected an appeal by the local Formosa Plastics Group member that's building a $9.4 billion chemical complex there. The Center for Constitutional Rights represents the groups holding the prayer service. It says the state Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal rejected the case even before its lawyers could file their papers Thursday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In Nashville, Tennessee, about two dozen black men, most wearing suits, quietly stood arm in arm in front of the city’s criminal courts. Thousands of people gathered at a religious rally in downtown Atlanta, where speakers and attendees called for an end to racism. In St. Petersburg, Florida, city officials and community members celebrated with the unveiling of a block-long, colorful mural that said “Black Lives Matter.” A traditional day of celebration has turned into one of protest, as Americans mark Juneteenth on Friday. The holiday long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but has burst into the national conversation this year after nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana tourist commission has accelerated its plan to abandon a 19-year-old slogan touting “New Orleans Plantation Country." The River Parishes Tourist Commission had already planned to drop the plantation slogan by the end of 2020. But the commission on Thursday announced an immediate change. Executive director Buddy Boe said the pace was accelerated amid protests against racial injustice following the police custody death of George Floyd. Boe said the new “Louisiana's River Parishes” promotion will stress the region's variety of attractions. That includes architecture, cuisine, music and diverse cultures — as well as the stark history of slavery on plantations.