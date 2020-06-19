Advertisement

Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Dave Franco, director/co-writer of "The Rental," appears on a movie screen, introducing the film at an advance screening at Vineland Drive-In, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in City of Industry, Calif.
Dave Franco, director/co-writer of "The Rental," appears on a movie screen, introducing the film at an advance screening at Vineland Drive-In, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in City of Industry, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By RYAN PEARSON
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) - Dave Franco says the drive-in premiere for his directorial debut was “perfect” but admittedly “a little weird.”

The 35-year-old actor found himself at the center of Hollywood’s evolving response to the coronavirus as he premiered his directorial debut “The Rental” to more than 1,300 people at the Vineland drive-in theatre in Southern California.

Joined by the film’s stars including his wife Alison Brie, Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand, he took off his mask to pose for photographers in the center of a massive parking lot, then answered questions via Zoom from his car after the film ended.

