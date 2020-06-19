Advertisement

Investigative reporting puts a target on Josh Hartnett in “Most Wanted” trailer

Actor Josh Hartnett
Actor Josh Hartnett(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Josh Hartnett gets a lot more than be bargained for in Paramount Movies and Saban Films’ upcoming release, “Most Wanted.”

“Most Wanted” is set to be released in theaters and video-on-demand on July 24.

The film is one among the few films set to release as theaters finally begin to reopen alongside bigger titles such as Disney’s live-action “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

