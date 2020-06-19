Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA

Louisiana's presidential primary early voting opens Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting for Louisiana’s July 11 presidential primary election begins Saturday, with extra days and extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak. Voters can cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4. That's six days longer than normal to give people more time to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office said workers at polling locations will regularly wipe down voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be offered to voters, and masks are recommended. Louisiana’s presidential primary is one of the latest in the nation after being postponed twice because of the outbreak. It is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.

FORMOSA PLASTICS-SLAVE CEMETERIES

Juneteenth at slave cemetery on $9.4B construction site

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Community and environmental groups have won court approval for a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans when the land was a plantation. A state appeal court rejected an appeal by the local Formosa Plastics Group member that's building a $9.4 billion chemical complex there. The Center for Constitutional Rights represents the groups holding the prayer service. It says the state Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal rejected the case even before its lawyers could file their papers Thursday night.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana governor warns of concerning spike in virus cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Louisiana residents to “do a real gut check” about whether they are taking enough personal precautions to lessen their coronavirus risk. The state is showing a worrying rise in cases over the last week. More than 4,200 new cases of the COVID-19 disease have been confirmed in Louisiana since June 10. That comes as more businesses have reopened and restrictions on activities have loosened. State officials say increased testing capacity doesn’t explain the entire number, and only 9% of the cases came from enclosed group settings, like nursing homes. The Acadiana, Lake Charles and central Louisiana regions are seeing rises in hospitalizations.

LOUISIANA-CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS

Southeastern Louisiana parish to move Confederate statue

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A parish in southeastern Louisiana has voted unanimously to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier in front of the courthouse. Local media report that the Iberville Parish Council voted Tuesday night to move the statue that has stood for more than a century. The Advocate reports that at the base of the statue are the words: “The principles for which they fought live eternally.” It’s not clear when the statue will be removed. Protests against racism across the country have moved many cities and towns to revisit public monuments to the Confederacy.

AMERICA PROTESTS-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

Plan to study police tactics, bias in Louisiana near passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are poised to create a study group to make recommendations about how to improve police training and tactics, address misconduct and recognize racial bias by officers. The legislation by Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields is nearing final passage. It received unanimous backing of the Senate on Sunday and easily sped through the House criminal justice committee without objection Thursday. It moves next to the House floor, backed by state law enforcement organizations. Fields sought to create the Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force in response to the death of George Floyd.

FORMOSA PLASTICS-SLAVE CEMETERIES

Court: allow Juneteenth service at cemetery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana state judge says Formosa Plastics must allow a Juneteenth ceremony on land that archaeologists say was probably a cemetery for enslaved people when the land was a plantation. FG LA LLC, the local Formosa Plastics Group member building a $9.4 billion chemical plant complex in St. James Parish, said it will ask a state appeal court to overturn the order handed down Thursday. The Center for Constitutional Rights represents the groups which want to hold the ceremony Friday. It says 23rd District Judge Emile St. Pierre upheld an order he handed down on Monday to allow the ceremony.

HARRY CONNICK JR.

Harry Connick Jr. honors workers during pandemic road trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harry Connick Jr. took a pandemic road trip in a recreational vehicle to visit essential workers around the country. His daughter, Georgia, filmed the trip on handheld cameras as they headed South to New Orleans for a new TV special airing Sunday on CBS. “United We Sing” highlights everyday heroes with special shout-outs from his celeb pals Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Sandra Bullock and Renee Zellweger. Connick said he wanted to highlight the “silver linings” during the pandemic. The show also features musical performances from Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Branford and Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Irma Thomas and more.

HIDDEN GULF SPILL

Energy company sues US over costs from continuing oil leak

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans company is challenging a U.S. Coast Guard claim that the company owes millions of dollars in costs and penalties related to a continuing oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. Taylor Energy's federal lawsuit, dated Monday, is the latest in the legal battle over a spill that began when Hurricane Ivan toppled a platform in the Gulf in 2004. The company and the Coast Guard have been at odds over what should be done to halt the leak, how much oil has leaked and the real source of the oil collected from the scene by a contractor hired by the Coast Guard.