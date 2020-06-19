Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana governor warns of concerning spike in virus cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Louisiana residents to “do a real gut check” about whether they are taking enough personal precautions to lessen their coronavirus risk. The state is showing a worrying rise in cases over the last week. More than 4,200 new cases of the COVID-19 disease have been confirmed in Louisiana since June 10. That comes as more businesses have reopened and restrictions on activities have loosened. State officials say increased testing capacity doesn’t explain the entire number, and only 9% of the cases came from enclosed group settings, like nursing homes. The Acadiana, Lake Charles and central Louisiana regions are seeing rises in hospitalizations.

LOUISIANA-CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS

Southeastern Louisiana parish to move Confederate statue

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A parish in southeastern Louisiana has voted unanimously to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier in front of the courthouse. Local media report that the Iberville Parish Council voted Tuesday night to move the statue that has stood for more than a century. The Advocate reports that at the base of the statue are the words: “The principles for which they fought live eternally.” It’s not clear when the statue will be removed. Protests against racism across the country have moved many cities and towns to revisit public monuments to the Confederacy.

AMERICA PROTESTS-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

Plan to study police tactics, bias in Louisiana near passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are poised to create a study group to make recommendations about how to improve police training and tactics, address misconduct and recognize racial bias by officers. The legislation by Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields is nearing final passage. It received unanimous backing of the Senate on Sunday and easily sped through the House criminal justice committee without objection Thursday. It moves next to the House floor, backed by state law enforcement organizations. Fields sought to create the Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force in response to the death of George Floyd.

FORMOSA PLASTICS-SLAVE CEMETERIES

Court: allow Juneteenth service at cemetery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana state judge says Formosa Plastics must allow a Juneteenth ceremony on land that archaeologists say was probably a cemetery for enslaved people when the land was a plantation. FG LA LLC, the local Formosa Plastics Group member building a $9.4 billion chemical plant complex in St. James Parish, said it will ask a state appeal court to overturn the order handed down Thursday. The Center for Constitutional Rights represents the groups which want to hold the ceremony Friday. It says 23rd District Judge Emile St. Pierre upheld an order he handed down on Monday to allow the ceremony.

HIDDEN GULF SPILL

Energy company sues US over costs from continuing oil leak

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans company is challenging a U.S. Coast Guard claim that the company owes millions of dollars in costs and penalties related to a continuing oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. Taylor Energy's federal lawsuit, dated Monday, is the latest in the legal battle over a spill that began when Hurricane Ivan toppled a platform in the Gulf in 2004. The company and the Coast Guard have been at odds over what should be done to halt the leak, how much oil has leaked and the real source of the oil collected from the scene by a contractor hired by the Coast Guard.

BRUSH FIRE-SHOOTING DEATH

Police: Man arrested in death of woman found near brush fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been arrested in the death of a woman found by firefighters while they were putting out a brush fire. Baton Rouge police say 53-year-old Kim Powell was arrested Wednesday night and charged with second-degree murder. The body of 25-year-old Courtney Lee was found Saturday. The East Baton Rouge Coroner told news outlets that Lee had been shot multiple times. It's unclear whether the brush fire is linked to Lee's death. Powell has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The prison's records did not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

2020 CENSUS-LOUISIANA

Edwards says too few in Louisiana have responded to census

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging more Louisiana residents to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census. He says the state’s participation rate is among the lowest in the nation. About 56% of Louisiana households have responded to the census online, by mail or by phone so far. That's compared to a national rate topping 61%. Edwards says Louisiana ranks 44th in the nation and last in the Deep South in its participation rate. Census data determines how many members of Congress a state has and is used to divvy up significant sums of federal dollars that flow to states.

AMERICA PROTESTS-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

Lawmakers stall bill striking at Louisiana officer immunity

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana lawmaker’s effort to eliminate police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits for damages for injury or death was shelved by Republicans on a state House committee. The House civil law committee voted 9-7 against the measure Wednesday from Democratic Rep. Edmond Jordan. More than a dozen black lawmakers stood together in the room to support Jordan’s bill. Backers said the immunity is so sweeping it’s nearly impossible to hold officers accountable for excessive force when prosecutors refuse to bring criminal charges. Opponents said legal avenues exist to prosecute police for excessive force. The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association said the measure would make it harder for officers to combat crime.