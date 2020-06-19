Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA NURSING HOMES

Louisiana gets tougher with nursing homes over virus testing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s health department has toughened its coronavirus testing requirements for nursing homes. The agency is telling the facilities that they must regularly test residents and workers for COVID-19 or face financial penalties from the state. The bolstering of protections for the state’s most vulnerable comes after some Louisiana nursing homes didn’t follow earlier voluntary testing standards recommended by the state Department of Health. Several facilities refused to provide any information about their testing plans to the agency. Nursing homes account for more than 40% of Louisiana’s COVID-19 deaths. Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all nursing home residents and workers by the end of May.

PEOPLE-HURRICANE CHRIS-ARREST

Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Rap artist Hurricane Chris has been arrested on a murder charge in Louisiana. Shreveport Police say the rapper was arrested Friday after an early-morning shooting at a gas station. In a news release, police say the rapper claimed self-defense after shooting a man he thought was trying to steal his car. But they say video footage appears to show otherwise, and the car was reported as stolen from Texas. Online jail records don't indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The 31-year-old rapper is known for the hit “A Bay Bay.” His real name is Christopher Dooley Jr., and he hails from Shreveport.

ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA

Louisiana's presidential primary early voting opens Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting for Louisiana’s July 11 presidential primary election begins Saturday, with extra days and extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak. Voters can cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4. That's six days longer than normal to give people more time to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office said workers at polling locations will regularly wipe down voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be offered to voters, and masks are recommended. Louisiana’s presidential primary is one of the latest in the nation after being postponed twice because of the outbreak. It is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.

FORMOSA PLASTICS-SLAVE CEMETERIES

Juneteenth at slave cemetery on $9.4B construction site

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Community and environmental groups have won court approval for a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans when the land was a plantation. A state appeal court rejected an appeal by the local Formosa Plastics Group member that's building a $9.4 billion chemical complex there. The Center for Constitutional Rights represents the groups holding the prayer service. It says the state Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal rejected the case even before its lawyers could file their papers Thursday night.

AMERICA PROTESTS

Amid protests for racial justice, Juneteenth gets new renown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In Nashville, Tennessee, about two dozen Black men, most wearing suits, quietly stood arm in arm in front of the city’s criminal courts. Thousands of people gathered at a religious rally in downtown Atlanta, where speakers and attendees called for an end to racism. In St. Petersburg, Florida, city officials and community members celebrated with the unveiling of a block-long, colorful mural that said “Black Lives Matter.” A traditional day of celebration has turned into one of protest, as Americans mark Juneteenth on Friday. The holiday long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but has burst into the national conversation this year after nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-LOUISIANA-PLANTATIONS

A Plantation Country re-brand amid calls for racial justice

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana tourist commission has accelerated its plan to abandon a 19-year-old slogan touting “New Orleans Plantation Country." The River Parishes Tourist Commission had already planned to drop the plantation slogan by the end of 2020. But the commission on Thursday announced an immediate change. Executive director Buddy Boe said the pace was accelerated amid protests against racial injustice following the police custody death of George Floyd. Boe said the new “Louisiana's River Parishes” promotion will stress the region's variety of attractions. That includes architecture, cuisine, music and diverse cultures — as well as the stark history of slavery on plantations.

LSU LIBRARY RENAMING

LSU strips segregationist name from library after board vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has stripped the name of a segregationist former president from the campus’ main library Friday. The action came shortly after the LSU Board of Supervisors voted for its removal on the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black people. A worker used a crowbar and hammer to strike Troy H. Middleton’s name from the building on the Baton Rouge campus. A university spokesman says a plaque and bust honoring Middleton also were removed from the site. Middleton was LSU president from 1951 until 1962. Middleton, in news reports and letters from his time as president, said he didn’t want black students on campus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana governor warns of concerning spike in virus cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Louisiana residents to “do a real gut check” about whether they are taking enough personal precautions to lessen their coronavirus risk. The state is showing a worrying rise in cases over the last week. More than 4,200 new cases of the COVID-19 disease have been confirmed in Louisiana since June 10. That comes as more businesses have reopened and restrictions on activities have loosened. State officials say increased testing capacity doesn’t explain the entire number, and only 9% of the cases came from enclosed group settings, like nursing homes. The Acadiana, Lake Charles and central Louisiana regions are seeing rises in hospitalizations.