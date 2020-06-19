Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Court monitor to review Cleveland police actions

The team monitoring Cleveland police reforms under a court order will review the actions of officers and supervisors during recent protests over racial injustice. Monitor Hassan Aden filed documents in U.S. District Court in Cleveland requesting information from the city that documents planning for the protests, officer use of force and mass arrest policies. The court filing says the review comes “amid reports alleging excessive/unnecessary force," among other issues. A consent decree was put in place in June 2015 after an investigation and scathing report from the Justice Department that found a “pattern and practice of officers using excessive force and violating people’s civil rights.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA NURSING HOMES

Louisiana gets tougher with nursing homes over virus testing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s health department has toughened its coronavirus testing requirements for nursing homes. The agency is telling the facilities that they must regularly test residents and workers for COVID-19 or face financial penalties from the state. The bolstering of protections for the state’s most vulnerable comes after some Louisiana nursing homes didn’t follow earlier voluntary testing standards recommended by the state Department of Health. Several facilities refused to provide any information about their testing plans to the agency. Nursing homes account for more than 40% of Louisiana’s COVID-19 deaths. Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all nursing home residents and workers by the end of May.

PEOPLE-HURRICANE CHRIS-ARREST

Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Rap artist Hurricane Chris has been arrested on a murder charge in Louisiana. Shreveport Police say the rapper was arrested Friday after an early-morning shooting at a gas station. In a news release, police say the rapper claimed self-defense after shooting a man he thought was trying to steal his car. But they say video footage appears to show otherwise, and the car was reported as stolen from Texas. Online jail records don't indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The 31-year-old rapper is known for the hit “A Bay Bay.” His real name is Christopher Dooley Jr., and he hails from Shreveport.

FORMOSA PLASTICS-SLAVE CEMETERIES

Juneteenth at slave cemetery: loved, though names unknown

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Community and environmental groups have held a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans Americans when the land was a plantation. Organizer Sharon Lavigne said afterward that she felt like “the ancestors were shouting for joy in heaven.” The site is part of a much larger one where a local member of Taiwan-based Formosa Plastics Group has begun construction on a $9.4 billion chemical complex. Father Vincent Dufresne of the Catholic church in nearby Convent prayed for those buried there.

ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA

Louisiana's presidential primary early voting opens Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting for Louisiana’s July 11 presidential primary election begins Saturday, with extra days and extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak. Voters can cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4. That's six days longer than normal to give people more time to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office said workers at polling locations will regularly wipe down voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be offered to voters, and masks are recommended. Louisiana’s presidential primary is one of the latest in the nation after being postponed twice because of the outbreak. It is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS

Amid protests for racial justice, Juneteenth gets new renown

DETROIT (AP) — Protesters marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, chanted “We want justice now!” near St. Louis’ Gateway Arch, prayed in Atlanta and paused for a moment of silence at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, as Americans marked Juneteenth with new urgency amid protests to demand racial justice. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and is usually celebrated with parades and festivals. But on Friday, it became a day of protest this year in the wake of nationwide demonstrations set off by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis. In addition to the traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, Americans were marching, holding sit-ins or car caravan protests.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-LOUISIANA-PLANTATIONS

A Plantation Country re-brand amid calls for racial justice

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana tourist commission has accelerated its plan to abandon a 19-year-old slogan touting “New Orleans Plantation Country." The River Parishes Tourist Commission had already planned to drop the plantation slogan by the end of 2020. But the commission on Thursday announced an immediate change. Executive director Buddy Boe said the pace was accelerated amid protests against racial injustice following the police custody death of George Floyd. Boe said the new “Louisiana's River Parishes” promotion will stress the region's variety of attractions. That includes architecture, cuisine, music and diverse cultures — as well as the stark history of slavery on plantations.

LSU LIBRARY RENAMING

LSU strips segregationist name from library after board vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has stripped the name of a segregationist former president from the campus’ main library Friday. The action came shortly after the LSU Board of Supervisors voted for its removal on the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black people. A worker used a crowbar and hammer to strike Troy H. Middleton’s name from the building on the Baton Rouge campus. A university spokesman says a plaque and bust honoring Middleton also were removed from the site. Middleton was LSU president from 1951 until 1962. Middleton, in news reports and letters from his time as president, said he didn’t want black students on campus.