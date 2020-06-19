Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Friday, Jun. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The New Orleans bureau is reachable at 504-523-3931. Send daybook items to nrle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Louisiana and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 10:00 AM Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards addresses the LSU Board of Supervisors

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/LouisianaGov

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

https://lsu.edu/bos/index.php/board-of-supervisors/

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 47 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions, though South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed today as 'Juneteenth Day' in the state for 2020

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 New Orleans Museum of Art opens Besthoff Sculpture Gardens for free in celebration of Juneteenth - New Orleans Museum of Art opens Besthoff Sculpture Gardens for free in celebration of Juneteenth, commemorating today's anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States

Location: Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, 1 Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: https://noma.org/

Contacts: Margaux Krane, New Orleans Museum of Art, mkrane@noma.org, 1 504 658 4106

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 7:00 PM Surrogates campaign for President Trump at rally in Oklahoma - Over 50 surrogates campaign for President Donald Trump at his 'Make America Great Again! Rally' in Tulsa, OK, including Republicans Sens. Jim Inhofe, James Lankford, and Tom Cotton and Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern, Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, David Kustoff, Debbie Lesko, Greg Pence. Elise Stefanik, and Lee Zeldin, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer, Trump 2020 COO Michael Glassner, Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp (and her husband American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp), Senior Advisors Katrina Pierson and Jason Miller, and Communications Director Tim Murtaugh, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, former Rep. Sean Duffy, and Black Voices for Trump Co-Chairs Herman Cain, Pastor Darrell Scott, and 'Diamond and Silk'

Location: BOK Center, 200 South Denver Ave W, Tulsa, OK

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 - Wednesday, Jun. 24 POSTPONED: ISBRA Congress - POSTPONED: International Society of Biomedical Research on Alcoholism (ISBRA) Congress. Joint event with the Research Society on Alcoholism Annual Scientific Meeting * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.isbra.com/

Contacts: ISBRA, isbra@isbra.com, 1 303 355 6420

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 - Wednesday, Jun. 24 POSTPONED: Research Society on Alcoholism Annual Scientific Meeting * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.rsoa.org/

Contacts: Pamela Marett, RSA, Pamrsoa@gmail.com

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 - Saturday, Jul. 04 Early voting begins in Louisiana for the 11 Jul presidential preference primary - Early voting begins in Louisiana for the 20 Jun presidential preference primary * Excluding 21 and 28 Jun * Primary rescheduled twice from April, first to June and then finally to 11 Jul, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.sos.la.gov, https://twitter.com/Louisiana_sos, #GeauxVote

Contacts: Tyler Brey, Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, tyler.brey@sos.la.gov, 1 225 362 5086, 1 443 605 7870

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 POSTPONED: Louisiana Presidential Preference Primary - POSTPONED: Louisiana Presidential Preference Primary, with 50 delegates available for Democrats, and 46 for Republicans * Ahead of the 3 Nov presidential * Postponed a second time, to 11 Jul following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It was originally supposed to be held on 4 Apr

Weblinks: http://sos.la.gov, https://twitter.com/Louisiana_sos

Contacts: Louisiana Secretary of State Elections Division, elections@sos.louisiana.gov, 1 225 922 0900