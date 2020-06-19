LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. talks about ups and downs

BATON ROUGE, La (WAFB) - The story ahead of the 2020 LSU football season is how do the Tigers reload after all that talent is now gone from last season and while it’s a legit question, there are key guys returning at critical playmaking positions that will serve as pillars for the whole team.

As a matter of fact, LSU is the only school in all of college football to have two players on this year’s Lott Impact Trophy watch list. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT is an acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and senior safety Jacoby Stevens are two of the 42 players from 41 different universities on the list.

Now, as good and gifted as Stingley is physically, he knows that mentally, there are some areas he wants to improve. He talked about it recently on the ‘Hey Fightin’ podcast.

“When I mess up - say drop a pick or make a play like the fumble on punt return or give up a touchdown, something like that - I’m in my head and people say to go play-by-play and that’s something I definitely have to work on but from those moments until I do something good, that’s all I’m thinking about,” said Stingley. “Yeah, I’m out there and I’m still playing and doing my job to make sure everyone is good around but at the same time, I’m still in my head about it.”

Stingley led the SEC and was second in the country with six interceptions, while Stephens had 92 tackles, five sacks, and three interceptions as a junior.

