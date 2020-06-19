Advertisement

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. talks about ups and downs

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La (WAFB) - The story ahead of the 2020 LSU football season is how do the Tigers reload after all that talent is now gone from last season and while it’s a legit question, there are key guys returning at critical playmaking positions that will serve as pillars for the whole team.

As a matter of fact, LSU is the only school in all of college football to have two players on this year’s Lott Impact Trophy watch list. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT is an acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and senior safety Jacoby Stevens are two of the 42 players from 41 different universities on the list.

Now, as good and gifted as Stingley is physically, he knows that mentally, there are some areas he wants to improve. He talked about it recently on the ‘Hey Fightin’ podcast.

“When I mess up - say drop a pick or make a play like the fumble on punt return or give up a touchdown, something like that - I’m in my head and people say to go play-by-play and that’s something I definitely have to work on but from those moments until I do something good, that’s all I’m thinking about,” said Stingley. “Yeah, I’m out there and I’m still playing and doing my job to make sure everyone is good around but at the same time, I’m still in my head about it.”

Stingley led the SEC and was second in the country with six interceptions, while Stephens had 92 tackles, five sacks, and three interceptions as a junior.

Bachelor’s Degree a Major deal for UL CB Kamar Greenhouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
After the loss of his mom and father in prison his entire life, Rajin Cajun’s CB stayed the course to earn his college degree.

Cordaro talks on All-Access Coaches Corner

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
LSUA head coach Larry Cordaro recently sat in on a Super 6 NAIA Coaches Zoom interview where he talked about his journey as head coach and more.

Report states Southern’s first 2 football games canceled; SU says schedule changes not yet official

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacques Doucet
While many college football fans are getting excited about Florida A&M joining the SWAC in 2021, a report by the New York Times has cast large doubt on the Rattlers visiting Mumford Stadium on September 12.

NSU to retire Marcus Spears’ No. 76

Updated: 7 hours ago
What does it take to bring an All-American offensive lineman and 11-year NFL veteran to tears?

Plans for the annual Bayou Classic still being decided

Updated: 8 hours ago
The location of the 47th Annual Bayou Classic has not changed. While statements have been made about the future of Bayou Classic and its location of play in 2020 and 2021, those statements were unofficial.

“Big Tank” is Pushing to start in 2020

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Jacobian Guillory, Jaquelin Roy and Eric Taylor highlight LSU’s stacked signing class of 2020, and they are pushing to start.

ASH’s Kittling and TCU’s Clark Exchange No. 21

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
With Bud Clark off to TCU, ASH rising senior defensive back, CJ Kittling is stepping in as the “new” No. 21 after making a pact their final game of the 2019 season.