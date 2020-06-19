Man succumbs to injuries from Jonesville house fire

CATAHOULA, La. (State Fire Marshal) - State Fire Marshal deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire that claimed the life of the single occupant.

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14, the Jonesville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of EH Johnson Street.

Firefighters learned the homeowner was still inside despite neighbors’ attempts to try to pull him out. Once rescued from the home, the 78-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A firefighter was treated and released for a minor injury sustained during the rescue.

The next day, the homeowner succumbed to his injuries. Following an autopsy, the victim was identified as Johnnie Hines.

After assessing the scene, SFM investigators determined the fire originated in an area where several electrical appliances were located. The official cause remains undetermined, but investigators continue looking into the possibility of electrical malfunction as a possible contributing factor.

The image shown is from a separate fire incident in Erath, Louisiana, not from the Jonesville fire.

