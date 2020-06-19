Advertisement

Memorial planned for federal officer shot at US courthouse

Last week, the FBI announced murder charges against Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carillo in the fatal shooting of David Patrick Underwood, who was guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland, Calif. Family and friends gathering to honor Underwood will be joined Friday, June 19, by the acting chief of Homeland Security who traveled from Washington to honor “a fallen hero,” his office said.
Last week, the FBI announced murder charges against Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carillo in the fatal shooting of David Patrick Underwood, who was guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland, Calif. Family and friends gathering to honor Underwood will be joined Friday, June 19, by the acting chief of Homeland Security who traveled from Washington to honor “a fallen hero,” his office said.(Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office/CNN | None)
By Jocelyn Grecker
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Family and friends gathering to honor a federal law enforcement officer fatally shot while guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland will be joined Friday by the acting chief of Homeland Security, who traveled from Washington to honor “a fallen hero,” his office said.

David Patrick Underwood, 53, was killed on May 29 while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland as a large demonstration was underway nearby over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A colleague was also shot and wounded. Authorities say an airman with ties to the so-called boogaloo right-wing extremist movement has been charged in the killing.

A memorial service in Underwood’s honor is scheduled for Friday in the Oakland suburb of Pinole at the high school he attended.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, was joining the ceremony to honor Underwood, “a fallen hero who made the ultimate sacrifice,” the agency said in a statement Thursday.

Underwood died from gunshot wounds sustained during a drive-by shooting the night of May 29 as a protest in downtown Oakland that began peacefully sank into chaos. Underwood and a colleague were working that night as contract security officers for the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service.

Federal authorities say the shooter used the protest as cover for the crime. Authorities say that Underwood, who is African American, was targeted because he wore a uniform.

Last week, the FBI announced murder charges against Air Force Staff Sgt. Steve Carrillo. Authorities say Carrillo used the same homemade AR-15-style rifle eight days later to kill of a Santa Cruz deputy in a hail of gunfire that wounded four other officers. Carrillo faces separate state charges for the June 6 fatal shooting of Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

Authorities allege that Carrillo, 32, had ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had hatched a plan to target federal law enforcement officials during the Oakland protest.

Underwood was the brother of Angela Underwood Jacobs, recently a Republican candidate to fill a vacant U.S. district north of Los Angeles.

Jacobs spoke before Congress last week in a House hearing on racial profiling and police brutality. She remembered her brother as “a good man who only wanted to help others and keep his community safe. He had an infectious laugh and a corny sense of humor.”

Jacobs said her brother was proud to serve his community and asked why his killing has not elicited an outcry.

“My brother wore a uniform, and he wore that uniform proudly,” Jacobs said. “I’m wondering, where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African American?”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

American Airlines bans man who refused to wear face mask

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By David Koenig
American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering

National

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

National

Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked the first try.

National

‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died.

Latest News

National

Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Atlanta police officers called out sick to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back, while the interim chief acknowledged members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing.

News

Dry Prong man killed in crash on Hwy 122

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Dry Prong man is dead following a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 122 near Parasol Road on Thursday, June 18.

News

Gov. Edwards' warning after COVID-19 cases spike

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Governor Edwards has a strong message for people in Louisiana, stressing that now is not the time to act like COVID-19 is gone.

News

Movement aims to remove “Rebel General” as Pineville High School mascot

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Two petitions are circulating around social media. One aims at removing the "Rebel General" as Pineville High School's mascot and the other is aimed at keeping the mascot as it is.

News

RPSO deputies safely remove gator from mobile home park

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
They take an oath to protect and serve, but a couple of Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputies found themselves having to serve in a unique way last weekend.

News

Body camera resolution for JPSO deputies to wear body cams

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
State lawmakers in Baton Rouge are considering several bills that are intended to reform police departments in the wake of George Floyd’s death and resulting protests.