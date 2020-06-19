Advertisement

Movement aims to remove “Rebel General” as Pineville High School mascot

Some want to see the mascot removed, while others think it should stay
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - There are some local petitions gaining a lot of attention on social media. One is a petition to remove the “Rebel General” as Pineville High School’s mascot. And the other is to keep the mascot as it is. This comes as the removal of Confederate monuments is happening around the United States.

A Pineville High graduate from the class of 2011 orchestrated the movement to remove the “Rebel General” as the school’s mascot. “It has that backing of the confederacy and I mean...it just...this is 2020 and I mean it just feels like we’re kind of past that point to where you know Pineville and Pineville High School would need to represent that,” said Pineville alum Xanthius Robinson.

Robinson says the whole thing started as just a conversation between him and some friends, then it turned into a Facebook post. Now, the petition to change the mascot that was created earlier this week has nearly over 2,000 signatures at the time of this writing.

One individual involved with the movement gave us some statements on the situation but wants to remain anonymous, saying the reactions received from the petition have been as expected - there are some people for and against it and some people are simply against change in any capacity.

One reaction came in the form of another petition being created to keep the mascot as it is. Robinson says, ”I understand why you would want to keep it. I mean I get people cherish their history and things of that nature. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, I mean there’s nothing wrong with that.” The creator of that petition is listed as “Jane Doe” and it’s received almost the same number of signatures as the petition for change as of this writing.

Another anonymous statement comes from a 1982 Pineville High graduate who’s on board with keeping the mascot, saying, “the rebel mascot wasn’t a problem for anyone I went to school with. It’s a part of history.”

Robinson says administration with the high school reached out to him wanting to discuss the petition for change. He says, “We left the meeting very optimistic about things. A lot of things were said, a lot of thoughts were you know...spoke on. We talked about history. It was a really good meeting. As far as removing the mascot per say right now...that didn’t really...we’re not there yet. But we did talk about how we’re going to move forward and I feel really optimistic after the meeting.”

Both petitions can be viewed on Change.org.

