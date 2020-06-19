Advertisement

Rapper Hurricane Chris charged with murder in fatal shooting

Christopher Dooley, AKA Hurricane Chris
Christopher Dooley, AKA Hurricane Chris(SPD)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a Texaco in Louisiana.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene and launched their investigation.

The suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Dooley, also known as rapper Hurricane Chris, made claims of self-defense after an alleged struggle over his vehicle. Investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense.

Detectives also learned that the vehicle that the victim was allegedly trying to steal did not belong to Dooley. It was reported stolen out of Texas.

Following interviews with investigators, Dooley was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of stolen things.

The rapper released multiple albums and is best known for the song “A Bay Bay,” which went platinum in 2007.

