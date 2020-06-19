Report states Southern’s first 2 football games canceled; SU says schedule changes not yet official

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While many college football fans are getting excited about Florida A&M joining the SWAC in 2021, a report by the New York Times has cast large doubt on the Rattlers visiting Mumford Stadium on September 12.

According to the report, the game between Southern and FAMU is canceled and that the Rattlers are already searching for another opponent.

The New York Times also reported the Jaguars’ season-opening neutral site game against Tennessee State in Detroit on September 5 is also canceled.

Southern athletic director Roman Banks said the cancellations are not yet official but updates to the schedule are expected before the weekend.

