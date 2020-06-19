Advertisement

Reports: TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee adjusts her face mask while screening passengers entering through a checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. (Source: AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee adjusts her face mask while screening passengers entering through a checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. (Source: AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(WRDW)
By David Koenig
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Transportation Security Administration official is accusing the agency of failing to adequately protect airport screeners from the new coronavirus, endangering both the officers and the traveling public.

The top TSA official in Kansas, Jay Brainard, says the TSA’s actions amount to “gross mismanagement.”

“TSA staff at airports both became a significant carrier to spread the pandemic and were themselves improperly protected from the pandemic,” Brainard’s lawyer, Tom Devine, said in a complaint filed with the Office of Special Counsel, which handles whistleblower complaints.

The special counsel has ordered TSA's parent agency, the Homeland Security Department, to conduct an investigation.

The special counsel’s office declined to comment.

The TSA said in a statement Friday that it has followed guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in deciding protection standards for workers.

Spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said that at the start of the virus outbreak, TSA told employees that masks were optional, then made them mandatory at airport checkpoints in the first week of May.

Airport officers are required to wear nitrile gloves when they screen passengers. They must change gloves after every pat-down, and travelers can request the use of new gloves at any time, Farbstein said. Eye protection has remained optional for screeners.

The agency added that plastic barriers have been installed at security checkpoints and areas where checked bags are dropped off for screening.

Brainard believes those procedures still have gaps, however, including no procedure for how to handle travelers who appear to be sick.

Brainard's complaint and the special counsel's demand for an investigation were earlier reported by the Washington Post and National Public Radio.

Air travel in the U.S. remained at normal levels until early March despite rising numbers of cases and deaths tied to the coronavirus. It then plunged by about 95% but has since recovered slightly as more states relax stay-at-home orders.

Brainard wants TSA to take corrective steps to protect health as air travel recovers. “Before it is too late, he wants to prevent TSA from furthering a threat to public health and safety again,” his lawyer said in a letter to the special counsel.

TSA says on its website that 706 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and five have died, plus one screening contractor.

Brainard filed his whistleblower complaint on June 3, and the special counsel on Thursday ordered the Homeland Security Department to investigate the allegations. By law, the special counsel only takes that step when it believes there is a “substantial likelihood” of wrongdoing.

The special counsel will review Homeland Security’s findings and issue a report to the White House and Congress.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Our mainly dry and hot forecast continues through Saturday night!

News

Mirror Room

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bentley Hotel's Mirror Room is back open for business

News

Junior League of Alexandria

Updated: 1 hour ago
Erica Phillips talks about the Junior League of Alexandria and recruiting new members

Latest News

News

Lagniappe Theatre

Updated: 1 hours ago
Summer Camps continue at Lagniappe Theatre's new location

National

Missouri teens help remove anti-police vandalism at playground

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two Missouri teenagers decided to take action after seeing anti-police vandalism at a playground.

News

Cancer Screening Van

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kayla Edwards talks about the Cancer Screening Van and how it has resumed services in central Louisiana

National

Potential housing crisis looms as states lift eviction freezes

Updated: 2 hours ago
As states reopen, freezes on rent and evictions are beginning to expire, and people will be faced with repaying months of back rent.

National

Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John P. Wise
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

National

Some children’s cold medicines recalled over dosage cup error

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two popular children’s cough medicines, Robitussin and Dimetapp, have been voluntarily recalled.