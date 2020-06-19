Residential boilers recalled due to carbon monoxide poisoning after injuries reported

(WAFB) - Boilers sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Proline brand names are linked to 7 cases of boiler’s flue grommets deteriorating, including one report of two nonfatal injuries involving carbon monoxide poisoning, and two reports of carbon monoxide emission not involving an injury.

A recall of about 34,300 boilers sold in the U.S., in addition to about 3,642 sold in Canada, has followed.

The recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers, and packaged systems with serial numbers within the range of 103475818 through 115078306.

Both the model number and serial number are located on the data plate on the product located on the unit’s rating plate, which is located either on the outer jacket of the unit or on the underside of the removable front jacket plate.

The model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located on the unit’s rating plate, which is located either on the outer jacket of the unit, or on the underside of the removable front jacket plate. (Source: CPSC)

The brand name is printed on the front.

Recalled model numbers are included below:

The pictured model numbers are included in the recall. They were sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Proline brand names and have serial numbers within the range of 103475818 through 115078306. (Source: CPSC)

Consumers are told to immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair if they have one of the recalled boilers.

Consumers who continue the use of the boilers while awaiting repair are advised to make sure they have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of their home.

Contact Lochinvar for help getting a repair by calling 833-232-9706.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.