Riot breaks out at Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - We’re learning more information after a riot broke out at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie Thursday night.

Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson told us the riot broke out after a female guard was “beat up.”

According to Ferguson, many local agencies showed up at the youth center to help, including Louisiana State Police and Avoyelles law enforcement.

After about 45 minutes, Chief Ferguson said the Office of Juvenile Justice allowed them to, “take back control of the youth center.”

Ferguson told us this is the second riot there in the last three weeks.

We’ve reached out to the Office of Juvenile Justice for comment and have yet to hear back at this time.

