Some children’s cold medicines recalled over dosage cup error

CNN) - Two popular children’s cough medicines, Robitussin and Dimetapp, have been voluntarily recalled.

The recall includes three lots sold between February and the beginning of June:

Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM, 4 oz., lots 02177 and 02178

Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough, 8 oz., lot CL8292.

The company, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare, says the recall is due to potential overdose risks.

GSK Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling two lots of Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough due to the inclusion of incorrect dosing cups. See more here: https://t.co/HEHqXTaXnT pic.twitter.com/yDdVCSs8v8 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 19, 2020

The wrong size dosing cups were put in the packages, which could cause parents to put too much medicine in the cup.

People with questions regarding the recall can call 1-800-762-4675, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.