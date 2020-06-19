UTLX manufacturing will reduce production rates

The following information was provided to News Channel Five by the Union Tank Car Company (UTLX) concerning its plans to reduce production rates:

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Current market conditions and the industry-wide demand outlook for new railroad tank cars require UTLX Manufacturing LLC to reduce production by approximately 25 percent at its Alexandria manufacturing plant.

The Louisiana plant’s reduced production will also affect UTLX’s tank car component facility in Sheldon, Texas. The company’s workforce in Alexandria and Sheldon will be reduced to levels needed to support the lower production rate. The change is expected to take effect in July.

“I regret the impact of this necessary action on our dedicated employees and the communities we call home,” said Jeremy DeLacerda, President of UTLX Manufacturing. “When economic conditions improve and tank car demand rebounds, I look forward to increasing employment levels accordingly.”

UTLX Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Union Tank Car Company, produces railcars for Union Tank Car and its Canadian affiliate, Procor, as well as shipper-owners and tank car lessors.

