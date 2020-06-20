Advertisement

APD: Pedestrian fatally struck on North Bolton Avenue

(KALB)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that claimed a life on North Bolton Avenue on Friday afternoon.

APD says a vehicle was driving northbound when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the main travel lanes. The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

This crash is still under investigation and routine toxicology reports are pending. If anyone has any information, please call 318-449-5099.

Copyright 2020 KALB and APD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Previewing President Trump's rally in Tulsa

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
As the number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma spikes, the president is preparing for a massive indoor rally in Tulsa tomorrow. Here’s a preview of the biggest indoor event since the pandemic shutdown public life.

News

UTLX manufacturing will reduce production rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Current market conditions require UTLX to reduce production by approximately 25 percent at its Alexandria manufacturing plant.

News

Preparing for Louisiana’s presidential preference primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Early voting for Louisiana’s presidential preference primary will start soon. Steven Maxwell speaks with Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Lin Stewart for the details.

News

The History Behind Alexandria’s Confederate Monument

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Michael Wynne, a local historian and preservationist, delves into the background on the history of Alexandria’s confederate monument in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 testing continues at Frank O. Hunter Park in Alexandria

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
COVID-19 testing took place at Frank O. Hunter Park Friday in Alexandria.

News

Riot breaks out at Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
A riot broke out at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie Thursday night.

News

Riot at Acadiana Center for Youth

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A riot broke out at the Acadiana Youth Center in Bunkie.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Our mainly dry and hot forecast continues through Saturday night!

News

Mirror Room

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Bentley Hotel's Mirror Room is back open for business

News

Junior League of Alexandria

Updated: 6 hours ago
Erica Phillips talks about the Junior League of Alexandria and recruiting new members