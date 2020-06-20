APD: Pedestrian fatally struck on North Bolton Avenue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that claimed a life on North Bolton Avenue on Friday afternoon.

APD says a vehicle was driving northbound when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the main travel lanes. The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

This crash is still under investigation and routine toxicology reports are pending. If anyone has any information, please call 318-449-5099.

Copyright 2020 KALB and APD. All rights reserved.