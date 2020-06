BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews started removing the name ‘Middleton’ from several areas outside of the LSU library on Friday, June 19.

The LSU Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution Friday, June 19, to strip Troy H. Middleton’s name from the university’s library.

Middleton’s bust has also been removed from a stand inside the library, along with a plaque outside the main entrance commemorating his military/academic work. @WAFB https://t.co/OUK6yY79Qm — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) June 19, 2020

