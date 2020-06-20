Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events. The current ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined sites, such as men's basketball tournament games. Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy The expanded policy means that even when sites of games are determined by performance as they are in sports such as baseball and women's basketball, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host NCAA tournament games.

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR is at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama this weekend with two major off-track topics. The first is fans. NASCAR hopes to allow up to 5,000 fans inside the sprawling venue along with 44 motor homes. Fans will be asked to wear masks and stay socially distanced. The other topic is the Confederate flag. NASCAR has banned the flag at its races and the Sunday's Cup Series race is the first one with any sizable fan presence since the decision. NASCAR has not said how it will enforce the ban.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU assistant coach Bill Armstrong and support staff member Kevin Nickelberry have been promoted after the LSU Board of Supervisors approved new contracts. Armstrong is entering his fourth year on head coach Will Wade’s staff. He has been promoted to associate head coach with a salary of $375,000 per year. He fills the recent vacancy created when top assistant Greg Heiar left the program. Nickelberry will move to a regular on-court assistant coaching role at $300,000 per year.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has added another graduate transfer at running back. Chadarius Townsend is coming over from Alabama after being used sparingly in the backfield there for two years. He split time at running back and receiver while playing special teams. Texas Tech coach Matt Wells has now added a grad transfer at running back in each of his two offseasons. Armand Shyne came from Utah last year and finished second on the team with 374 yards rushing. Townsend was a standout high school quarterback in Alabama. He had eight carries for 22 yards last season.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed their top two draft picks. It is unclear where second baseman Justin Foscue and outfielder Evan Carter will begin their professional careers. Foscue was the 14th overall pick last week out of Mississippi State. He got a $3.25 million signing bonus. Second-round pick Carter had committed to play at Duke before he was chosen 50th overall from Elizabethton High School in Tennessee. He got a $1.25 million signing bonus. With no minor league teams playing, both will continue working out at home while waiting for when they will report to the Rangers' facility in Arizona.