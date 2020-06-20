Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton took on President Donald Trump directly while speaking before several hundred people gathered at the site of the white-on-Black rampage 99 years ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He referred to Trump’s tweet Friday morning of a warning about any “lowlifes” showing up against his rally Saturday. Sharpton said “It’s lowlifes that shoot unarmed people, Mr. President,” Sharpton said. He also challenged Trump’s lasting campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again” by asking when America was great for everyone.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s health department has toughened its coronavirus testing requirements for nursing homes. The agency is telling the facilities that they must regularly test residents and workers for COVID-19 or face financial penalties from the state. The bolstering of protections for the state’s most vulnerable comes after some Louisiana nursing homes didn’t follow earlier voluntary testing standards recommended by the state Department of Health. Several facilities refused to provide any information about their testing plans to the agency. Nursing homes account for more than 40% of Louisiana’s COVID-19 deaths. Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all nursing home residents and workers by the end of May.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Rap artist Hurricane Chris has been arrested on a murder charge in Louisiana. Shreveport Police say the rapper was arrested Friday after an early-morning shooting at a gas station. In a news release, police say the rapper claimed self-defense after shooting a man he thought was trying to steal his car. But they say video footage appears to show otherwise, and the car was reported as stolen from Texas. Online jail records don't indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The 31-year-old rapper is known for the hit “A Bay Bay.” His real name is Christopher Dooley Jr., and he hails from Shreveport.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Community and environmental groups have held a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans Americans when the land was a plantation. Organizer Sharon Lavigne said afterward that she felt like “the ancestors were shouting for joy in heaven.” The site is part of a much larger one where a local member of Taiwan-based Formosa Plastics Group has begun construction on a $9.4 billion chemical complex. Father Vincent Dufresne of the Catholic church in nearby Convent prayed for those buried there.