LSU-area bars linked to at least 100 reports of COVID-19; closures announced

At least three bars near the LSU campus have employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), owners of the establishments confirmed Friday.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s health department said Friday, June 19, that officials have linked at least 100 cases of COVID-19 to bars near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU).

A cluster of bars near campus called Tigerland is believed to be a major contributor to the outbreak of cases, health officials said. Anyone who visited Tigerland bars over the weekend should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Anyone with known exposure and any of the above symptoms should contact their healthcare provider to get tested. If you do not have a healthcare provider, you can call 211 who can help you identify one.

At least three bars near the LSU campus have employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), owners of the establishments confirmed Friday. The Tigerland-area bars include JL's Place, Reggie's, and Fred's.

The Louisiana Department of Health says it is investigating possible COVID-19 outbreaks at JL’s Place and Reggie’s bar that might have exposed both employees and customers to the virus. The co-owner of those two bars said Friday the businesses would remain closed for one week in order to get all employees tested and deep-clean the premises. He confirmed three employees at Reggie’s have tested positive for the virus. He said he was still waiting to get a count of how many employees at JL’s Place are infected.

A woman who spoke to WAFB-TV and wished to remain anonymous said her son and a friend visited JL’s Place last week. She says her son and his friend were both diagnosed with COVID-19 this past Wednesday.

“We have been notified of a number of COVID-19 cases potentially linked to this business (JL’s Place) and are actively investigating,” Louisiana Department of Health Public Information Officer Mindy Faciane said.

Faciane confirmed the state is also investigating the potential outbreak at Reggie’s Bar.

The owner of the third bar, Fred’s, confirms two of his employees have tested positive for the virus. He said those two employees are recovering at home and are not currently working. He was still deciding Friday afternoon whether to open the bar this weekend.

LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites on its website which you can find by clicking the link here.

