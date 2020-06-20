Advertisement

Senate Committee on Education sets hearing to discuss return to K-12 schools

Press Release: Senator Fields
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Senate Committee on Education, chaired by Senator Cleo Fields, is holding a hearing on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room of the Louisiana State Capitol to discuss plans for reopening Louisiana’s K-12 schools.

The hearing will feature presentations by Dr. Cade Brumley, Superintendent of Education, and Dr. Courtney Phillips, Secretary of the Department of Health. It will also include a question and answer session. All concerned individuals are encouraged to submit questions for possible consideration during the meeting.

“As we look forward to the fall and the reopening of our school systems, we must send a consistent message to our constituents with regard to the plans and guidelines for the students of Louisiana,” noted Fields. “Getting our students and teachers back into the classroom in the safest, most efficient manner is our top priority.”

            Individuals wishing to submit questions, may do so by emailing their name, address and question to selfs@legis.la.gov. Only questions received by email prior to 8 a.m. on June 24, 2020 will be considered for inclusion in the meeting.

