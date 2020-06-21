Advertisement

Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage

In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, D.L. Hughley speaks during TV One's "Uncensored" and "The D.L. Hughley Show" panel during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, D.L. Hughley speaks during TV One's "Uncensored" and "The D.L. Hughley Show" panel during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

The stand-up comedian, 57, lost consciousness while performing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night and was hospitalized, news outlets reported. On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he said he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration afterward.

"I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," he says in the video. "I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms."

Hughley plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The remaining two nights of his four-night engagement at Zanies were canceled, according to the club's online calendar.

"Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week," the club posted on Facebook. "Love ya, D.L. and we'll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!"

Hughley said he still hasn't exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with the coronavirus, including shortness of breath and fever.

"So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for," Hughley advises in the video, if you "pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested."

In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is also an actor, author and radio and television host. He starred in Spike Lee's 2000 concert film, "The Original Kings of Comedy," alongside Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer.

Hughley also produced and starred in "The Hughleys," which aired on ABC and UPN from 1998 to 2002 and hosted a CNN talk show. He currently hosts the radio show "The D.L. Hughley Show," which is syndicated in dozens of markets.

“Thank you for your prayers and your well wishes — and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt,” Hughley says in the video.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name

Updated: 1 hours ago
The owner of Eskimo Pie is changing its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the latest brand to reckon with racially charged logos and marketing.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

National

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 1 hours ago
The skeletal remains found in a field in Killeen are those of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales. The private had been missing since August 2019. (Source: KWTX)

National

1 dead, 11 others wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.

National

Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Officials in Texas’ capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting.

Latest News

Forecast

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Our Father's Day Sunday forecast calls for decent chances for rain during the PM hours.

National

WATCH: Pres. Trump Holds Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Updated: 19 hours ago
Watch live coverage as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

National

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

Updated: 22 hours ago
More statues honoring Confederates who tried to break away from the United States more than 150 years ago were toppled.

National

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that “quarantine procedures” were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.