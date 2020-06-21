Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

AP MEMBER EXCHANGE:

ART ACTIVISM

MACON, Ga. — Before Craig Coleman taught at Mercer University, he had a frustrated student ask him during a class why Coleman always showed examples of political art. “I said, ‘Since when has art not been political?’ And then I changed my lecture really quickly, and I started showing everyone paintings from the Renaissance and before that were made as statements,” Coleman said. “I think it’s part of art. I think it’s something that artists notice. They notice what happens in the world, and if there’s an injustice,... they show it. They say, ‘Here’s this terrible thing, and we want to get the word out. We want people to know that it happened in history.’” By Jenna Eason, The Telegraph. SENT: 595 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

AP MEMBER EXCHANGE:

3-D PRINTING BUSINESS

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Ethan Warner and Benjamin Scott founded Evolve 3D to streamline 3D printing and make an otherwise expensive printer more affordable and accessible. “A lot of people right now don’t think of the 3D printer as something they can have in their home,” Warner said. “They see it as something very complicated, but we can simplify the process and bring it into the home.” By Jonathan Limehouse, The Index-Journal. SENT: 1,154 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA — Even over the weekend, South Carolina’s rapid rise in COVID-19 cases continues. Health officials said Sunday more than 900 new cases of the virus have been reported in the state.

— US ATTORNEY-SOUTH CAROLINA — A former state lawmaker is now officially the top federal prosecutor in South Carolina.

IN SPORTS:

GLF--RBC HERITAGE

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The PGA Tour ends another week with a packed leaderboard as Webb Simpson is part of a four-way for the lead at the RBC Heritage. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6:30 p.m. EDT.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama and much of the Deep South are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases, concerning public health officials and people like state Rep. Merika Coleman who have lost loved ones. Over the past two weeks, Alabama had the second highest number of new cases per capita in the nation. South Carolina was fourth. Louisiana and Mississippi were also in the top 10. The combination of preexisting health conditions and limited health care access in the region, along with pockets of public skepticism about health officials’ advice on the illness, complicate attempts to manage the virus. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 918 words, photos.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGE:

GIVING BACK-BASKETBALL STAR

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Former Muscle Shoals star basketball player Ralston Turner never thought that as an adult, he would be back in the Shoals. But Turner, who played at both LSU and N.C. State in college as well as professionally in Europe and the NBA’s G-League, said that after leaving the game on his own accord, he felt led to come back just two years ago when the opportunity came up. By Michael Hebert, The TimesDaily. SENT: 846 words.

IN SPORTS:

CAR--NASCAR-TALLADEGA

TALLADEGA, Ala. -- Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. Race begins at 3 p.m. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos

— With: Sidebars on merit

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

LOUISIANA SPOTLIGHT-ANALYSIS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers are having the same uncomfortable conversations as the rest of the nation, about policing, excessive force and the disproportionate deaths of black men at the hands of law enforcement officers. The conversations have been tense, but African American lawmakers say they are finding reasons to be optimistic about where the talks can lead. Developing.

TAMING STORMWATER-NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS — Homeowners in one New Orleans neighborhood have completed 50 projects designed to let stormwater filter into the ground rather than pouring into storm drains. That’s about one-quarter of the total expected in Gentilly. SENT: 273 words.

UNFRAMED NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans artist is asking students to help with ideas for a mural on the wall around a school.

RELIGION-BLACK CATHOLICS

NEW YORK — Amid the nationwide wave of protests, U.S. Catholic leaders are among those speaking out against racism. For Black Catholics, there’s appreciation for those statements but also a demand for not just words but action. There are rising calls for huge new investment in schools serving Black communities. Black Catholics also want the church to commit to teaching their complex history in schools, including its past involvement with slavery and segregation. And some say the church must bring to the anti-racism struggle the same zeal with which it opposes abortion. By David Crary. SENT: 984 words, photos.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGES:

REQUIRE READING-DIVERSITY

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish teacher Jacob Leger wants his students to see themselves in the novels they read in class and in the authors behind them. It shows them a potential future as a writer, but more importantly, that their stories matter. That’s why he’s pushing to change the curriculum’s required reading lists to include more diverse voices — more authors of color, from the LGBTQ+ community or with disabilities — to better reflect what he sees in the classroom. By Leigh Guidry, The Advertiser. SENT: 943 words.

LOUISIANA HERITAGE

MARKSVILLE, La. — During the coronavirus pandemic Avoyelles Parish resident Dale Bordelon spent time paddling a dugout boat into one of the lakes where he hunted ducks as a boy. For most active 58-year-olds, quiet times like these, when you’re by yourself, often bring nostalgic moments. With each swish of the paddle there is something to reminisce about. Bordelon is someone who passionately connects with the past. So much so, you’ll often hear it in the words he speaks. By John Flores, The Daily Review. SENT: 912 words.

IN BRIEF:

— XGR-LOUISIANA REPUBLICANS — Louisiana Republicans can keep the districts they want for their governing body.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

UNDER THE CAPITOL DOME-ANALYSIS

JACKSON, Miss. — A physician says living conditions in Mississippi’s Parchman prison are “sub-human and deplorable in a civilized society.” Dr. Marc Stern specializes in correctional health care. He evaluated Parchman on behalf of inmates who are suing the state. Mississippi’s new corrections commissioner, Burl Cain, has told lawmakers that he will fix problems at Parchman. Cain said that for all prisons, he intends to improve food and ensure that inmates have recreation, job training and religious services. The inmates’ lawsuit was filed in January, after outbursts of violence in multiple Mississippi prisons. The lawsuit is separate from a Justice Department investigation into Mississippi’s prison system. SENT: 636 words, photos.

DROPOUT RECORDS-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s Department of Education failed to maintain an Office of Dropout Prevention for the last 10 years as required by state law and overstated its progress toward increasing graduation rates, the office of the state auditor announced. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 621 words.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGES:

LGBT BOOKSTORE

WATER VALLEY, Miss. — Every book nerd dreams of opening a book store, and for Jaime Harker, that dream became reality in December 2017 when she and her partner opened Violet Valley Bookstore in Water Valley. The bookstore was recently featured on the national stage as part of PEOPLE Magazine’s Pride Issue. On page 61 of the June 22 issue of the magazine, Harker is pictured outside the store next to a testimony about what it’s like to be the only LGBTQ bookstore in Mississippi. By Anna Martinez, The Oxford Eagle. SENT: 600 words.

FUTURE PILOT-HIGH SCHOOL

STARKVILLE, Miss. — A teenager’s 16th birthday is typically an important milestone. That held true for Starkville native Tyler Highfield. Only his big moment didn’t take place in the Department of Motor Vehicles. After about 20 hours of instruction with Circle S Aviation in Starkville, Highfield successfully navigated his first solo flight on his 16th birthday on Oct. 3, 2019. Because a person can’t fly solo until they’re 16, Highfield was so amped up about getting to the airfield that he didn’t mind putting his driver’s license on the back burner. By Garrick Hodge, The Dispatch. SENT: 797 words.

