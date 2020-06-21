Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — LSU has begun asking a number of football players to self-quarantine in the past week because of instances in which some players tested positive for COVID-19 after social interactions outside of the Tigers’ training facility. Senior Associate Athletic Director of Health and Wellness Shelly Mullenix says such quarantines were expected and planned for. She says no players have exhibited “significant” symptoms. Mullenix won't say how many players have tested positive for COVID-19 or how many have been quarantined. Players began reporting for workouts at LSU's Baton Rouge, Louisiana, campus during the first week in June.

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway with new rules, new feuds and more fans. NASCAR also will be on the lookout Sunday for the newly banned Confederate flag. Talladega will admit up to 5,000 fans just 48 hours after Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed two of its employees tested positive for the new coronavirus. The new rules are in response to Ryan Newman's crash in the Daytona 500, but there is no practice or qualifying scheduled so drivers won't have a feel for the adjustments until the race begins. Meanwhile, bickering between Corey LaJoie and Denny Hamlin, as well as Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, could make for interesting racing.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Justin Haley took the lead on the final lap — with help from Kaulig Racing teammate Ross Chastain — and held on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for his first Xfinity Series victory. Haley passed Jeb Burton, who held the lead on a restart with three laps to go, on the outside with a push from Chastain and finished 0.299 seconds ahead. Haley also won the rain-shortened Cup race at Daytona last July and is a three-time Truck Series winner, giving him victories in each of NASCAR’s three top national series. He celebrated with Chastain, who won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash. Burton finished third. There were no fans allowed in the grandstands because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — American defender Chris Richards made his competitive debut for Bayern Munich, entering in the 84th minute of a 3-1 home win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama signed with Major League Soccer’s Dallas franchise in April 2018, was loaned to Bayern for the 2018-19 season and signed with Bayern in January 2019. He made his professional competitive debut last August with third-tier Bayern Munich II. Richards started five matches for the U.S. at last year’s Under-20 World Cup. He became the first American to play for Bayern Munich since midfielder Landon Donovan in 2009.