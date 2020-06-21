Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health regulators have tied at least 100 cases of the new coronavirus to bars near LSU in Baton Rouge and report a new cluster of the illness in the Orleans Parish area. The state Department of Public Health said Friday that bars in an area near the campus called Tigerland are believed to be a major contributor to the outbreak in Baton Rouge. New Orleans health officials are investigating another COVID-19 outbreak that is likely linked to a New Orleans graduation party. Statewide, numbers are rising both in cases and hospitalizations. As of Saturday, the state reported 49,385 cases of the disease with almost 3,000 deaths.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana colleges are returning at least $24 million to students because the academic year was interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Among the largest figures, LSU is doling out $4.4 million in refunds. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is sending back $3.8 million, and Southern University in Baton Rouge is returning $3.5 million to its students. The figures were discussed Wednesday by the Board of Regents. The Advocate reports most of the refunds cover charges for housing, since students had to vacate their dorms and on-campus apartments about two months before the scheduled end of the school year. Refunds also cover some meal plans reimbursements.

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A 61-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced in Mississippi to more than 11 years in federal prison for heroin dealing. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Hattiesburg says Peter Oliver Henry of Chalmette was sentenced by District Judge Sul Ozerden to 11 years and 3 months in prison. A news release says he was arrested on June 4, 2019, while delivering 4 ounces of heroin to someone in Gulfport, Mississippi. He pleaded guilty in December to drug trafficking.

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A middle school English teacher in Lafayette is pushing for more diversity in the authors who his students are reading. The Advertiser reports that Jacob Leger is a teacher at the David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. He told the newspaper that when his department was being trained on the new English curriculum educators realized most of the 23 authors were white men. Leger was troubled by that because it doesn’t leave a lot of room to tell other stories. The teacher has started an online petition to get the curriculum changed and has met with local and state officials to push for changes.