LSU confirms at least 30 football players are in quarantine due to COVID-19

LSU Football Spring Practice
LSU Football Spring Practice(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a report from Sport’s Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, at least 30 LSU football players are in quarantine because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were found to have had contact with those who tested positive.

Shelly Mullenix, LSU’s long-time senior associate athletic trainer confirmed the news. However, she did not specify which players have been isolated. No LSU athlete or staff member has required hospitalization and very few have experienced effects beyond mild symptoms. Some of the players have been quarantined after frequenting bars at Tigerland.

However, the good news is that Mullenix is confident that LSU’s facility safety protocols have worked. None of the positive cases have been traced back to workouts within the facility but only contracted in the community. LSU is encouraging all players to remain on campus at the facilities as much as possible and wear a mask if they decide to go out.

Several other major college football programs are dealing with coronavirus.

Clemson had 28 positive tests come back among players and staff on Friday, June 19 and Texas had as many as 13 recently.

Cases have also been reported at Alabama, Houston, SMU, and Florida State.

