Natchitoches Police arrest 2 suspects for simple battery that occurred at Maglieaux’s on the Cane

Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department arrested two Natchitoches suspects on simple battery charges.

On May 15, around 9:19 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to 805 Washington Street (Maglieaux’s on the Cane) in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they made contact with John Richmond, 54, who told them that two of his employees got into a physical altercation. Richmond also said to officers that while trying to break up the disturbance, he sustained several minor injuries.

After an extensive investigation Detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department were able to obtain video surveillance of this incident.

Richmond and Bradley Haigler, 35, were arrested for simple battery and were given a Natchitoches City Court date of September 22.

If you would like to report suspicious activity or an emergency please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

