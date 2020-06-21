Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas’ capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting.
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals.
Tweets from EMS and Austin police say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin.
Further information wasn’t immediately available. It’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.
