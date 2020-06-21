Advertisement

Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

It’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.
It’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.(Source: Gray News)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas’ capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals.

Tweets from EMS and Austin police say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin.

Further information wasn’t immediately available. It’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name

Updated: 1 hours ago
The owner of Eskimo Pie is changing its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the latest brand to reckon with racially charged logos and marketing.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

National

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 1 hours ago
The skeletal remains found in a field in Killeen are those of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales. The private had been missing since August 2019. (Source: KWTX)

National

1 dead, 11 others wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.

Latest News

National

Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

Forecast

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Our Father's Day Sunday forecast calls for decent chances for rain during the PM hours.

National

WATCH: Pres. Trump Holds Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Updated: 19 hours ago
Watch live coverage as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

National

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

Updated: 22 hours ago
More statues honoring Confederates who tried to break away from the United States more than 150 years ago were toppled.

National

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that “quarantine procedures” were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.