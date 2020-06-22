Advertisement

American Idol Laine Hardy tests positive for COVID-19

Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WAFB) - Louisiana musician Laine Hardy announced he is home recovering after receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

He wrote in a social media post he was suffering from mild symptoms related to the virus.

In May of 2019, Hardy became the first Louisianan to be crowned as the winner of American Idol.

“Y’all stay safe and healthy,” Hardy wrote at the end of the post.

