American Idol Laine Hardy tests positive for COVID-19

(WAFB) - Louisiana musician Laine Hardy announced he is home recovering after receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

He wrote in a social media post he was suffering from mild symptoms related to the virus.

In May of 2019, Hardy became the first Louisianan to be crowned as the winner of American Idol.

“Y’all stay safe and healthy,” Hardy wrote at the end of the post.

