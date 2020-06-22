CENLA Parish leader charged after video surfaces showing violent altercation
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department arrested the Natchitoches Parish President, John Richmond, 54, and another man on battery charges.
The incident happened on May 15th just after 9:00 P.M. at Maglieaux's on the Cane.
Richmond reportedly told police that 35-year-old Bradley Haigler and another employee got into a fight. Richmond also told officers he was hurt while trying to break it up.
But, after video surfaced of the incident on Facebook, Richmond and Haigler were arrested for simple battery. Police also say a news report from a Shreveport TV station suggesting the victim was arrested and charged with aggravated assault was false.
Richmond and Haigler appear in Natchitoches City Court on Sept. 22nd.
