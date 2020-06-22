CENLA Parish leader charged after video surfaces showing violent altercation

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department arrested the Natchitoches Parish President, John Richmond, 54, and another man on battery charges.

The incident happened on May 15th just after 9:00 P.M. at Maglieaux's on the Cane.

Richmond reportedly told police that 35-year-old Bradley Haigler and another employee got into a fight. Richmond also told officers he was hurt while trying to break it up.

Now YALL watch & tell me what y’all see that was done WRONG ‼️ #SHARE please Posted by Dominique O'con on Thursday, June 18, 2020

But, after video surfaced of the incident on Facebook, Richmond and Haigler were arrested for simple battery. Police also say a news report from a Shreveport TV station suggesting the victim was arrested and charged with aggravated assault was false.

Richmond and Haigler appear in Natchitoches City Court on Sept. 22nd.

