Deep South News Digest

GEORGIA

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

ATLANTA — A public viewing for Rayshard Brooks, the black man fatally shot by a white Atlanta police officer in a Wendy’s parking lot, is being held Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his father preached also will host Brooks’ funeral on Tuesday. Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away following a struggle on June 12. Rolfe was fired and is jailed without bond on a murder charge. Another officer was suspended and faces lesser charges. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 465 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Georgia as experts warn the disease is spreading widely. Developing.

TOBACCO TAXES-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Some state senators are pushing a last-minute plan to raise taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products in Georgia, despite dim prospects in the House. Developing.

FILM-TRIBECA-DRIVE-IN SERIES

“Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer. Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T on Monday announced the initial lineup for its summer series of films, comedy and football offerings running every weekend from July 2 through Aug. 2 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle. By Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 466 words, photos.

— PELLET PLANT SOLD — A large producer of wood pellets that are burned for electricity is buying a pellet plant in southeast Georgia for $175 million.

SOUTH CAROLINA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina.

COLLEGE BUILDING RENAMINGS

CLEMSON, S.C. — As thousands gathered June 13 on Clemson University’s Bowman Field to march for racial equality and justice, the looming Tillman Hall cast a long shadow over the grassy area. Days earlier, the school’s trustees had voted to ask legislators’ permission to restore the name Main Building to the university’s iconic, three-story landmark renamed in 1946 for Ben Tillman, the former governor and U.S. senator who was an unabashed white supremacist. By Adam Benson, The Post and Courier. SENT: 1,208 words.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA — More than two dozen coronavirus cases in a northern West Virginia county have been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

ALABAMA

SHIPYARD-UNION

BATH, Maine — More than 4,000 workers are on strike against one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders. Machinists Union Local S6 overwhelmingly rejected a three-year contract at Maine’s Bath Iron Works, and pickets formed early Monday in the first strike by production workers in two decades. The labor dispute focused on subcontracting, work rules and seniority over wages and benefits, and it threatened to further delay production. Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, competes against Mississippi’s Ingalls Shipbuilding for construction of technologically sophisticated destroyers. But smaller shipyards in Alabama and Wisconsin are also competing for work on smaller warships.. By David Sharp. SENT: 479 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Alabama.

NASCAR-TALLADEGA-NOOSE

The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace and the governor of Alabama has condemned the act against NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver. Wallace two weeks ago successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues but the sanctioning body has not outlined any plans on how it will enforce the restriction. Hours after Sunday’s race was postponed by rain, NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall and vowed to do everything possible to find who was responsible. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

LOUISIANA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday whether Louisiana will further loosen its restrictions on businesses and move to Phase 3 of the White House reopening guidelines, a decision that has grown trickier as the state has seen recent spikes in coronavirus cases. Developing.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ongoing coverage of a special session in which Louisiana lawmakers work to craft a budget for next year while also seeking to provide tax breaks for businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. Developing.

MISSISSIPPI

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Ongoing coverage of developments in Mississippi’s battle with the coronavirus.

SHIPYARD-UNION

