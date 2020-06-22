Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

FORNEY, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas family is not happy about the ‘brand changing’ of a popular pancake syrup: Aunt Jemima.

The iconic Aunt Jemima has long-standing ties with the city of Hawkins, and a goodwill ambassador named Lillian Richard.

Vera Harris is the family historian for the Richard family of Hawkins, Texas, and could hardly believe a big part of their family legacy, the Aunt Jemima brand, was about to be erased from supermarket shelves.

“A lot of people want it removed. We want the world to know that our cousin Lillian was one of the Aunt Jemimas and she made an honest living. We would ask that you reconsider just wiping all that away. There wasn’t a lot of jobs, especially for black women back in that time. She was discovered by Quaker Oats to be their brand person,” Harris said.

Lillian Richard became a goodwill ambassador for Quaker Oats, and for decades, portrayed Aunt Jemima all over Texas.

“She made an honest living out of it for a number of years. She toured around Texas,” Harris said.