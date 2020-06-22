Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR is investigating after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at the race in Talladega, Alabama. Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's top Cup Series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties. NASCAR says it is “outraged” and said there is no place for racism in NASCAR. Wallace says he was saddened but undeterred. The series races at Talladega on Monday after a one-day rain delay.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Thunderstorms washed out the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, an event further dampered Sunday night when news broke that a noose was found in Black driver Bubba Wallace’s garage stall. Hours after Confederate flags were displayed outside the track — some flying from pickup trucks — in protest of NASCAR’s Wallace-led ban of the flags, the sanctioning body said it was made made aware of the noose late in the afternoon. Wallace, the lone Black driver in the elite Cup Series, drives the No. 43 Chevrolet for racing icon Richard Petty. The race was pushed back to 2 p.m. CDT on Monday. It is the first amid the coronavirus pandemic in which NASCAR opened the gates for up to 5,000 fans.

UNDATED (AP) — Denny Hamlin’s longtime sponsor FedEx replaced its logos for NASCAR’s race at Talladega Superspeedway to instead feature the National Civil Rights Museum. The company also donated $500,000 “in support of the museum’s mission,” which chronicles the history of the civil rights movement in America. FedEx is headquartered in Memphis, where the museum is located. Hamlin visited the museum Thursday and revealed before this weekend's race that FedEx had swapped its logos for the race in Alabama.