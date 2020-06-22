Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Republicans can keep the districts they want for their governing body. Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law two measures that keep the Republican Party from having to follow a 1980s-era law that would have had it dramatically rework its State Central Committee districts. The Republican and Democratic central committees manage party activities, select state party leadership and determine delegates to the national party conventions, among other things. Republicans didn’t want to have to comply with a 33-year-old law written by Democrats that would newly have applied to the GOP central committee districts because Republicans topped the 30% voter registration benchmark in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans says homeowners in one neighborhood have completed 50 projects designed to let stormwater filter into the ground rather than pouring into storm drains. A news release said the projects can hold a total of nearly 144,700 gallons of storm water -- or just over an inch of rain in the Gentilly area. They were installed using grants through the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority. The agency expects to provide money to plan and install such projects at up to 200 homes in the neighborhood, as part of a $141 million plan for a Gentilly Resilience District.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health regulators have tied at least 100 cases of the new coronavirus to bars near LSU in Baton Rouge and report a new cluster of the illness in the Orleans Parish area. The state Department of Public Health said Friday that bars in an area near the campus called Tigerland are believed to be a major contributor to the outbreak in Baton Rouge. New Orleans health officials are investigating another COVID-19 outbreak that is likely linked to a New Orleans graduation party. Statewide, numbers are rising both in cases and hospitalizations. As of Saturday, the state reported 49,385 cases of the disease with almost 3,000 deaths.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana colleges are returning at least $24 million to students because the academic year was interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Among the largest figures, LSU is doling out $4.4 million in refunds. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is sending back $3.8 million, and Southern University in Baton Rouge is returning $3.5 million to its students. The figures were discussed Wednesday by the Board of Regents. The Advocate reports most of the refunds cover charges for housing, since students had to vacate their dorms and on-campus apartments about two months before the scheduled end of the school year. Refunds also cover some meal plans reimbursements.