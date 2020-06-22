Advertisement

Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

By TAMARA LUSH, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees.

A Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas. The spokesman said that all global and U.S. health organizations agree that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.

The announcement out of China Sunday gave no details of the quantity of meat affected.

