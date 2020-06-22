Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LOUISIANA REPUBLICANS

Edwards agrees to let GOP keep its governing body districts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Republicans can keep the districts they want for their governing body. Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law two measures that keep the Republican Party from having to follow a 1980s-era law that would have had it dramatically rework its State Central Committee districts. The Republican and Democratic central committees manage party activities, select state party leadership and determine delegates to the national party conventions, among other things. Republicans didn’t want to have to comply with a 33-year-old law written by Democrats that would newly have applied to the GOP central committee districts because Republicans topped the 30% voter registration benchmark in Louisiana.

New Orleans: Milestone in neighborhood stormwater program

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans says homeowners in one neighborhood have completed 50 projects designed to let stormwater filter into the ground rather than pouring into storm drains. A news release said the projects can hold a total of nearly 144,700 gallons of storm water -- or just over an inch of rain in the Gentilly area. They were installed using grants through the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority. The agency expects to provide money to plan and install such projects at up to 200 homes in the neighborhood, as part of a $141 million plan for a Gentilly Resilience District.

Louisiana health officials probe COVID-19 clusters

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health regulators have tied at least 100 cases of the new coronavirus to bars near LSU in Baton Rouge and report a new cluster of the illness in the Orleans Parish area. The state Department of Public Health said Friday that bars in an area near the campus called Tigerland are believed to be a major contributor to the outbreak in Baton Rouge. New Orleans health officials are investigating another COVID-19 outbreak that is likely linked to a New Orleans graduation party. Statewide, numbers are rising both in cases and hospitalizations. As of Saturday, the state reported 49,385 cases of the disease with almost 3,000 deaths.

$24M in virus refunds planned to Louisiana college students

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana colleges are returning at least $24 million to students because the academic year was interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Among the largest figures, LSU is doling out $4.4 million in refunds. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is sending back $3.8 million, and Southern University in Baton Rouge is returning $3.5 million to its students. The figures were discussed Wednesday by the Board of Regents. The Advocate reports most of the refunds cover charges for housing, since students had to vacate their dorms and on-campus apartments about two months before the scheduled end of the school year. Refunds also cover some meal plans reimbursements.

Louisiana man gets 11+ years for Mississippi heroin delivery

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A 61-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced in Mississippi to more than 11 years in federal prison for heroin dealing. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Hattiesburg says Peter Oliver Henry of Chalmette was sentenced by District Judge Sul Ozerden to 11 years and 3 months in prison. A news release says he was arrested on June 4, 2019, while delivering 4 ounces of heroin to someone in Gulfport, Mississippi. He pleaded guilty in December to drug trafficking.

Teacher pushes for more diverse authors in reading lists

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A middle school English teacher in Lafayette is pushing for more diversity in the authors who his students are reading. The Advertiser reports that Jacob Leger is a teacher at the David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. He told the newspaper that when his department was being trained on the new English curriculum educators realized most of the 23 authors were white men. Leger was troubled by that because it doesn’t leave a lot of room to tell other stories. The teacher has started an online petition to get the curriculum changed and has met with local and state officials to push for changes.

The Latest: Nevada officials seek removal of McCarran statue

Democratic members of Nevada’s congressional delegation are renewing a proposal to remove a statue of former Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran from the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, saying that he left a “legacy of racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia.” Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto and Reps. Steven Horsford, Dina Titus and Susie Lee made the request in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak and legislative leaders. The letter says McCarran supported workers’ rights and helped shape the air travel industry, but that his statue should be replaced with one of a person who better represents Nevada’s values “as a compassionate, diverse and welcoming state.”

Louisiana gets tougher with nursing homes over virus testing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s health department has toughened its coronavirus testing requirements for nursing homes. The agency is telling the facilities that they must regularly test residents and workers for COVID-19 or face financial penalties from the state. The bolstering of protections for the state’s most vulnerable comes after some Louisiana nursing homes didn’t follow earlier voluntary testing standards recommended by the state Department of Health. Several facilities refused to provide any information about their testing plans to the agency. Nursing homes account for more than 40% of Louisiana’s COVID-19 deaths. Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all nursing home residents and workers by the end of May.