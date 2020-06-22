Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Monday, Jun. 22.

Monday, Jun. 22 2:30 PM Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards holds coronavirus (COVID-19) response media briefing

Location: 7667 Independence Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/statelouisiana

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

Louisiana State Police is conducting drive through temperature checks to enter the Public Safety Compound. Please allow additional time to enter the facility. All entering GOHSEP also will be tested for fever. All members of the media must wear facemasks to the daily media briefings.

Monday, Jun. 22 - Thursday, Jun. 25 POSTPONED: International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators Annual Conference - POSTPONED: International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators Annual Conference * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Sheraton New Orleans, 500 Canal St, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.iaclea.org, https://twitter.com/IACLEA_Members

Contacts: Gwen Fitzgerald, IACLEA, gfitzgerald@iaclea.org, 1 240 462 9076

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Sunday, Jun. 28 CANCELED: American Association of Nurse Practitioners National Conference - CANCELED: American Association of Nurse Practitioners National Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.aanp.org/, https://twitter.com/AANP_NEWS, #AANP19

Contacts: Nancy McMurrey, AANP - media, nmcmurrey@aanp.org, 1 512 276 5906

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 Northwestern State University Department of Engineering Technology annual STEM Robotics Camp, held virtually

Weblinks: https://www.nsula.edu/, https://twitter.com/nsula

Contacts: Leah Jackson, Northwestern State University, jacksonl@nsula.edu, 1 318 357 4553

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 LSU College of Science students host international research webinar - 'Research Redo' international academic webinar hosted by the Louisiana State University College of Science Student Champions for Inclusion

Weblinks: http://www.lsu.edu/, https://twitter.com/lsu

Contacts: Samantha Lee, LSU College of Science SCI Lead Council , slee159@lsu.edu, 1 337 962 7010