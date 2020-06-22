Advertisement

Trailer for ‘Hamilton’ movie released

A movie version of the hit musical "Hamilton" is coming to Disney Plus July 3.
A movie version of the hit musical "Hamilton" is coming to Disney Plus July 3.(YouTube/Hamilton/Gray News)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Fans of the musical “Hamilton” have reason to celebrate this summer.

The movie version of the Broadway hit based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus July 3.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and original Broadway star of “Hamilton,” said the movie will drop into the streaming service at midnight PT July 3.

The coronavirus pandemic means that fans of the musical wouldn’t be able to see it live in the foreseeable future, with the performances for the North American tour and London’s West End closed for the foreseeable future. Tickets for September performances in New York are available.

