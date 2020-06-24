Advertisement

Alexandria travel agent gives tips on planning your next trip during pandemic

Freedom Travel says now is a good time to begin planning trips for next spring, summer
By Rachael Penton
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - National news outlets are reporting that Americans may be barred from entering the European Union when borders reopen next month due to the spike in COVID-19 cases our country is seeing. That news is causing even more uncertainty in the already rocky travel industry that’s seen a near-halt since March.

Local travel agent Annie Collins of Freedom Travel says there are two things needed for the travel industry to begin its recovery- a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and a vaccine. Collins says she had 37 trips booked at the beginning of March, and all of them have since canceled or rescheduled. She only has three trips on the books for the rest of 2020. Collins says she expects most international travel to be uncertain for the rest of the year, with most clients choosing to push international trips to next spring or summer or changing to a unique destination in the U.S.

Annie Collins of Freedom Travel says that Italy is one of her favorite destinations in the world.
Annie Collins of Freedom Travel says that Italy is one of her favorite destinations in the world.(Freedom Travel)

Wherever you choose to go, Collins says travel insurance with the option to ‘cancel for any reason’ is now a must, to make sure you get your money back if something COVID-related comes up. She says the bright side to all this is that it’s never too early to begin thinking about your next trip, even if you’re not exactly sure when it will be.

“What I’d like to tell people is it’s not too early to plan. We’ve passed through the dream stage and now we need to move to the planning stage. Planning means you can still plan your trip, we can kick the can down the road if we need to, but at least you have everything in place.”

When people do start heading out of the country again, Freedom Travel expects to send people to more socially distanced locations. Instead of sending a family to Rome for example, she may send them to the countryside for an Agri-tourism experience on a farm.

Collins says some of her favorite locations include Italy, Cuba, Morocco, Vietnam, and Turkey.

