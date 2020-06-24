Deep South News Digest

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

XGR-TOBACCO TAXES

ATLANTA — A bill is advancing in the Georgia House of Representatives to tax vaping products, but a key committee chairman is ruling out any increase in taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products. The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance Senate Bill 375, regulating and tax vaping products in the same way that tobacco products are taxed and regulated. It moves to the House for more debate. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 400 words.

XGR-MATERNAL MORTALITY

ATLANTA — An expansion of medical coverage aiming to reduce deaths among mothers of Georgia newborns is headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature or veto. By Jeff Amy. Developing.

XGR—LEGISLATIVE PAY

ATLANTA — The Georgia House on Wednesday passed a bill that would cut salaries for members of the General Assembly by 10% amid an economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. After a lengthy debate, the House voted 106-51 in favor of Senate Bill 416, sending it back to the Senate for consideration of House changes. SENT: 244 words.

XGR—TESTING CHANGES

ATLANTA — Public school students in Georgia would see fewer state standardized tests under a bill passed by the state House, but lawmakers want the state to keep national comparisons and keep counting remaining high school tests as part of a student’s course grade. The House voted 151-0 to approve Senate Bill 367 on Wednesday, sending it back to the Senate for more debate. Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods, both elected Republicans, are pushing for fewer tests, part of a national backlash against standardized testing. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 498 words.

AP Photos transref:105.

XGR—UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

ATLANTA — Workers in Georgia would be allowed to earn several hundred dollars more a week while keeping their full unemployment benefits under a bill that passed the General Assembly on Wednesday. Employees also would potentially be eligible to receive benefits for a longer period of time under Senate Bill 408, which the Senate sent to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto after approving a change proposed by the House. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 466 words.

AP Photos transref:GAJB102, transref:NYDD202.

GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING

ATLANTA — Three white men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man fatally shot while running in a suburban neighborhood near Georgia’s coast. Prosecutor Joyette Holmes announced Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in Arbery’s death. By Kate Brumback.SENT: 817 words.

AP Photos transref:NYPS205, transref:NYPS206.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

ATLANTA — A woman charged with arson in the burning of a fast food restaurant in the wake of Rayshard Brooks’ killing was granted bond Wednesday but must wear an ankle monitor and remain at home, a judge said. Natalie White, 29, appeared in court by video from the Fulton County jail, where she has been held on a first-degree arson charge since she turned herself in Tuesday. An arrest warrant accuses her of setting fire to the Wendy’s restaurant using a torch made with a lighter and some type of can. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 513 words.

AP Photos transref:GAHO201, transref:GAJB202, transref:GAATJ902, transref:GAHO201M, transref:GAATJ901.

ELECTION 2020-VOTING-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee approved legislation Wednesday that would prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election. If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature, it could take effect ahead of November’s general elections. By Ben Nadler. SENT: 545 words.

AP Photos transref:GAATJ.

REALITY STAR-LOAN FRAUD CHARGE

ATLANTA — A reality television star who appeared on the show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” was indicted Wednesday for allegedly using coronavirus relief funds intended to help small businesses survive to pay for luxuries such as a Rolls-Royce and custom jewelry, federal officials said. In a news release, the Department of Justice said Maurice Fayne, 37, was charged with bank fraud, making a false statement to a federally insured financial institution and money laundering. By Rebecca Santana. SENT: 356 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PARKLAND ACTIVISTS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Among the thousands of activists who have marched in the nation’s capital recently to protest racial injustice are survivors of a Florida high school massacre who stood in the very same place two years ago to fight gun violence. It was 2018 and the world was transfixed as the survivors of the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland created the anti-gun violence movement March for Our Lives. The movement raised millions of dollars, earned the students the Children’s Peace Prize and the cover of Time magazine, and spawned sister marches from California to Japan. By Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 881 words.

AP Photos transref:DCMA501, transref:DCMA502, transref:DCMA503, transref:DCMA504, transref:DCMA505, transref:DCMA506, transref:DCMA507, transref:DCMA508.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that Georgia “continues to make solid progress in the fight against COVID-19” even as the number of people hospitalized with the respiratory illness continued to rise. Kemp made the remarks in a recorded video that his office released Wednesday. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 586 words.

AP Photos transref:GAATJ306, transref:GAATJ, transref:GACR103.

IN SPORTS:

HKO—HALL OF FAME

Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame’s six-person class of 2020 after being elected Wednesday in his first year of eligibility. Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Grant Fuhr, women’s hockey pioneer Angela James and Willie O’Ree. Iginla and Fuhr are the only Black NHL players enshrined for their on-ice accomplishments, while O’Ree was chosen in the builder category in 2018 for breaking the league’s color barrier 60 years earlier. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 688 words.

AP Photos transref:NY152, transref:NY153, transref:NY151.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina prosecutor said Wednesday that he will not file charges against the white police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager who pointed a gun at the officer as he ran away. Josh Ruffin, 17, was an immediate threat to the safety of the officers and others when he stopped during the chase and pointed a gun at Columbia police Officer Kevin Davis, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson said at a news conference. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 670 words.

AP Photos transref:SCSH101.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SOUTH CAROLINA

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The historic South Carolina city of Charleston removed a symbol of its legacy on Wednesday, after crews labored night and day to take away a statue honoring John C. Calhoun, an early U.S. vice president whose zealous defense of slavery led the nation toward civil war. But the larger-than-life figure of Calhoun — known as “The Cast-Iron Man” in the early 1800s for his unbending support of Southern states’ rights — proved difficult to dislodge. After a nightlong struggle, contractors resorted to a diamond cutter to cut through a metal base securing his statue to a pedestal that towers more than 100 feet (30 meters) over a downtown square along Calhoun Street. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 793 words.

AP Photos transref:RPMK302, transref:SCCHA321, transref:RPMK306, transref:RPMK305, transref:RPMK301, transref:RPMK304, transref:RPMK303

AP Video.

PLANT DEATH

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina authorities are investigating after a man working at a manufacturing plant was crushed to death. Andrew Hobbs died Tuesday about 9 a.m. on the job at the Bridgestone-Firestone Manufacturing facility in Graniteville, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release. SENT: 224 words.

ELECTION 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky on Tuesday. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York faced days of delay as swamped officials count mountains of mail-in ballots. In western North Carolina, GOP voters picked 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn over Trump-backed real estate agent Lynda Bennett. The runoff was for the seat vacated by GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, who resigned to become Trump’s chief of staff and joined his new boss in backing Bennett. By Christina A. Cassidy, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Alan Fram. SENT: 1,079 words.

AP Photos transref:NYSB231, transref:KYTE102, transref:KYTE109, transref:WX206, transref:KYTE108, transref:NYJM109, transref:KYTE103, transref:NYJM107, transref:KYLEL103, transref:KYTE107, transref:NYJM111, transref:KYTE104, transref:NYJM101, transref:NYKW105, transref:KYTE113, transref:VAROA503.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GLOBAL

HOUSTON — A coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the U.S. and sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West, with administrators and health experts warning Wednesday that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold. The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University. By Nomaan Merchant and Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 979 words.

AP Photos transref:TXEG114, transref:FLJR102, transref:XVT103, transref:XJK104, transref:CAJH102, transref:TXEG110, transref:MACK102, transref:AZRF110, transref:XMAS102, transref:RSI102, transref:XMAS101, transref:RLB107, transref:LIM109, transref:TXDP110, transref:XMC103, transref:FLJR105.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers have approved spending about $1.2 billion in federal relief money to handle COVID-19 on an extra five days of school, replenishing the state’s jobless fund and creating their own stockpile of protective equipment. The 109-2 vote by the House on Wednesday essentially sent the proposal to the governor, who is expected to sign it. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 636 words.

AP Photos transref:RPJC102, transref:RPJC101.

IN BRIEF:

— TODDLER DEATH-ARREST — Authorities in South Carolina said the parents of a 1-year-old girl were charged with her death after fentanyl was found in her system

— CLOSED FOOD PLANT-UNEMPLOYED — A South Carolina Tyson Prepared Foods plant will be closing its door in August, leaving more than 100 people unemployed

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE — The Republican nominee in a heavily contested U.S. House race said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-SOUTH CAROLINA LAWMAKERS — South Carolina’s conservative Republican-dominated House stood in eight minutes and 46 seconds of “thoughtful prayer” Tuesday. AP Photos transref:RPJC101.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ALABAMA ARCHIVES

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s main state history agency, spurred by nationwide protests against racial injustice, is acknowledging that it helped perpetuate systemic racism for generations by promoting Confederate narratives while ignoring those of Black people. A “statement of recommitment” issued Tuesday by the Alabama Department of Archives and History says the state agency was founded in 1901, the year Alabama’s current Constitution was approved, to both preserve records and promote “lost cause” ideals favored by Southern whites. SENT: 401 words.

AP Photos transref:AX801.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CIVIL RIGHTS ICONS

CINCINNATI — Bob Moses says America is at “a lurching moment” for racial change, potentially as transforming as the Civil War era and as the 1960s civil rights movement that he helped lead. “What we are experiencing now as a nation has only happened a couple times in our history,” said Moses, a main organizer of the 1964 “Freedom Summer” project in Mississippi. “These are moments when the whole nation is lurching, and it’s not quite sure which way it’s going to lurch.” By Dan Sewell and Russell Contreras. SENT: 1,006 words.

AP Photos transref:CD601, transref:CD602, transref:CD603, transref:CD606, transref:CD607, transref:CD608, transref:CD609, transref:CD610, transref:CD611, transref:CD612, transref:CD613, transref:CD614, transref:CD615, transref:CD616, transref:CD617, transref:CD618, transref:TNMEM501, transref:MOSTP501.

WITH:

— Racial Injustice-Then & Now.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Alabama.

IN BRIEF:

— JACKSONVILLE STATE-PRESIDENT — An interim president is taking over the job permanently at Jacksonville State University

IN SPORTS:

CAR—NASCAR-TALLADEGA NOOSE

UNDATED — NASCAR went to Talladega Superspeedway on heightened alert after Bubba Wallace, its only Black driver, took on an active role in a push for racial equality. Wallace had successfully called for the ban of the Confederate flag and received threats. Fans paraded past the main entrance of the Alabama track displaying the flag, and a plane circled above the speedway pulling a Confederate flag banner that read “Defund NASCAR.” By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 812 words.

AP Photos transref:NYDB535, transref:NYDP101, transref:ALJB116, transref:ALJB112, transref:ALJB138, transref:ALJB115.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

NEW ORLEANS — A task force of New Orleans health and safety officials will help the city crack down on large gatherings and businesses that don’t comply with social distancing orders as Louisiana deals with a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the task force — which will include representatives of city building code inspectors, the state fire marshal’s office and others — during a news conference Wednesday. It was held as Louisiana announced a statewide increase of nearly 900 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 52,477. A day earlier, cases had jumped by more than 1,300. The state death toll is 3,039. By Kevin McGill. SENT: 618 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YOUNGER CASES

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened — a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths. In Oxford, Mississippi, summer fraternity parties sparked outbreaks. In Oklahoma City, church activities, fitness classes, weddings and funerals seeded infections among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. In Iowa college towns, surges followed the reopening of bars. A cluster of hangouts near Louisiana State University led to at least 100 customers and employees testing positive. In East Lansing, Michigan, an outbreak tied to a brew pub spread to 34 people ages 18 to 23. By Carla K. Johnson and Tamara Lush. SENT: 1,034 words.

AP Photos transref:NY691, transref:NY692, transref:NY693.

XGR—RACIAL INJUSTICE-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — An effort to review police tactics and curtail the use of excessive force after the death of George Floyd sparked renewed tensions Wednesday in the Louisiana House, where white Republicans continue to push back against allegations of racial bias in policing. House lawmakers unanimously agreed to create the Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force — but only after striking out language that mentioned Floyd’s death in Minnesota and that described Black men as more likely to be killed by police than white men. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 713 words.

AP Photos transref:LALAF702.

XGR—FANTASY SPORTS-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to the taxing rate for fantasy sports betting, edging the state closer to starting the competitions for online cash prizes in 47 parishes where voters agreed to legalize the activity. The measure by Rep. John Stefanski, a Crowley Republican, imposes an 8% tax on the activity, with the dollars generated earmarked for early childhood education programs. A financial analysis suggests Louisiana could expect to collect a few hundred thousand dollars a year from the taxes. SENT: 295 words.

XGR—LOUISIANA BUDGET-LAWSUIT

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and Treasurer John Schroder said Wednesday they have struck an agreement ending a three-year dispute over Louisiana’s unclaimed property money that has tied up millions of dollars earmarked for government programs in litigation. The resolution is contained in legislation by Houma Republican Sen. Mike Fesi, which won easy support Wednesday from the House Appropriations Committee and is only steps from final passage. The plan will free up millions to spend in the upcoming budget as Edwards wants, but keep the unclaimed property dollars locked up in a trust fund in the future as Schroder wants. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 529 words.

AP Photos transref:LABAT902, transref:NYCD203.

SEVERE WEATHER

NEW ORLEANS — Severe storms dumped heavy rain on southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi on Wednesday, spawning at least one tornado before moving out of the area and into Alabama. The National Weather Service’s Slidell, Louisiana, office fielded numerous reports of damaged buildings and uprooted trees, said meteorologist Bob Wagner. SENT: 228 words.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE--CONFEDERATE FLAG-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Two of Mississippi’s top elected Republicans proposed Wednesday that the Confederate battle emblem be replaced on the state flag with the words “In God We Trust,” seeking a path toward unity in their state amid the backdrop of national protests over racial injustice. “It is my personal belief that it is time for us to change our state flag to reflect the love, compassion and conviction of our people,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch said. “The addition of ‘In God We Trust’ from our state seal is the perfect way to demonstrate to all who we are.” By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 786 words.

AP Photos transref:MSRS106, transref:MSRS110, transref:MSRS105, transref:MSRS207, transref:MSRS106.

BLACK CONGRESSMAN THREATENED-INDICTMENT

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal indictment accuses a Mississippi man of threatening to kill the state’s only Black U.S. representative and his staffers. The indictment against 52-year-old Newton Wade Townsend identifies the target of his alleged threats by the initials B.T. SENT: 257 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi has surpassed 1,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, according to numbers released by the state Health Department on Wednesday. The numbers showed the second-highest single-day increase in cases in Mississippi. The highest single-day number was the day before. SENT: 354 words.

AP Photos transref:MSTUP302, transref:MSRS109.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YOUNGER CASES

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened — a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths. In Oxford, Mississippi, summer fraternity parties sparked outbreaks. In Oklahoma City, church activities, fitness classes, weddings and funerals seeded infections among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. In Iowa college towns, surges followed the reopening of bars. A cluster of hangouts near Louisiana State University led to at least 100 customers and employees testing positive. In East Lansing, Michigan, an outbreak tied to a brew pub spread to 34 people ages 18 to 23. By Carla K. Johnson and Tamara Lush. SENT: 1,034 words.

AP Photos transref:NY691, transref:NY692, transref:NY693.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CIVIL RIGHTS ICONS

CINCINNATI — Bob Moses says America is at “a lurching moment” for racial change, potentially as transforming as the Civil War era and as the 1960s civil rights movement that he helped lead. “What we are experiencing now as a nation has only happened a couple times in our history,” said Moses, a main organizer of the 1964 “Freedom Summer” project in Mississippi. “These are moments when the whole nation is lurching, and it’s not quite sure which way it’s going to lurch.” By Dan Sewell and Russell Contreras. SENT: 1,006 words.

AP Photos transref:CD601, transref:CD602, transref:CD603, transref:CD606, transref:CD607, transref:CD608, transref:CD609, transref:CD610, transref:CD611, transref:CD612, transref:CD613, transref:CD614, transref:CD615, transref:CD616, transref:CD617, transref:CD618, transref:TNMEM501, transref:MOSTP501.

WITH:

— Racial Injustice-Then & Now.

TRUMP-JUDICIAL NOMINEE

WASHINGTON — The Senate has approved the nomination of a Mississippi judge to a federal appeals court, the 200th federal judge named by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Republican-controlled chamber. It’s the highest number of judicial nominees confirmed at this stage of a presidency in four decades. Cory Wilson was elevated to a seat on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal despite Democratic objections that he has a record of working to undermine voting rights of African Americans and other minorities. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 927 words.

AP Photos transref:WX111, transref:WX206, transref:WX425.

ELECTION 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky on Tuesday. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York faced days of delay as swamped officials count mountains of mail-in ballots. In western North Carolina, GOP voters picked 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn over Trump-backed real estate agent Lynda Bennett. The runoff was for the seat vacated by GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, who resigned to become Trump’s chief of staff and joined his new boss in backing Bennett. By Christina A. Cassidy, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Alan Fram. SENT: 1,079 words.

AP Photos transref:NYSB231, transref:KYTE102, transref:KYTE109, transref:WX206, transref:KYTE108, transref:NYJM109, transref:KYTE103, transref:NYJM107, transref:KYLEL103, transref:KYTE107, transref:NYJM111, transref:KYTE104, transref:NYJM101, transref:NYKW105, transref:KYTE113, transref:VAROA503.

SEVERE WEATHER

NEW ORLEANS — Severe storms dumped heavy rain on southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi on Wednesday, spawning at least one tornado before moving out of the area and into Alabama. The National Weather Service’s Slidell, Louisiana, office fielded numerous reports of damaged buildings and uprooted trees, said meteorologist Bob Wagner. SENT: 228 words.

IN BRIEF:

— FENTANYL DISTRIBUTION — Officials said a Mississippi man pleaded guilty to selling over 55 grams of fentanyl, which could have killed over 28,000 people

