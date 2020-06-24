Former APD officer to appeal sentence again

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Kenneth Seth Thomas, a former Alexandria Police Department officer who was re-sentenced in February 2019 on an abuse of office plea, will remain out on bond. His attorney, George Higgins, wants to fight his sentence again in the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

Judge Chris Hazel of the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish sentenced Thomas to three years in the Rapides Parish jail with the recommendation of work release in 2019.

“The court sentenced Mr. Thomas on Feb. 19, 2019 to three years not at hard labor, but with the recommendation to allow him to work, […] with that he was sentenced to a parish prison sentence,” Judge Hazel said. Thomas initially pleaded guilty under Ad-Hoc Judge Harry Randow in 2018 for an arrest by Louisiana State Police for allegedly having sex on duty and distributing drugs.

Judge Randow sentenced Thomas to three years with the department of corrections, but that sentence was appealed by Higgins for being excessive, before later being re-sentenced by Hazel.

With coronavirus concerns, for some time the case stalled, but on Wednesday, Higgins called Warden Matthew Dauzat of DC 1 as witness to describe the current status of the work release program in the parish.

Higgins argued about the judge’s recommendation of work release and the inability to make that program happen right now. “There is no current work release program at DC 1…and, as of now, there are no prospects of having one,” Warden Dauzat said.

There is also no current house arrest program. “I’d like to see it (work release) brought back […] but with COVID going on, we don’t need extra people (in the jail),” Dauzat continued.

Higgins wanted Judge Hazel to re-sentence his client again, but Judge Hazel didn’t budge. Judge Hazel argued that the work release program was a recommendation and regardless, Thomas would still have to serve three years, with a possibility that the parish may one day bring the program back.

“I think Sheriff Wood would be interested in having the work release program,” Judge Hazel said. “I think it’s a good program, I hope they do bring it back.”

Thomas’ next court appearance is October 22. The case was prosecuted by special prosecutor Hugo Holland.

