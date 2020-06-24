Advertisement

La. House approves bill to provide casinos with a tax break for COVID recovery

(WAFB)
By Kathleen Peppo
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) - The House voted 73-18 Wednesday to approve a tax break for promotional play wagers at casinos. It would cost the state $11.2 million in lost revenues in the next fiscal year, starting July 1, and a total of $83 million over five years.

The bill is designed to help the casino industry after the major hit it took from the COVID-19 shutdown. It would allow each casino to give customers $5 million in free promotional play wagers without having the casinos having to pay state taxes on those amounts. Anything above $5 million would be taxed at the normal rate, 21.5 percent.

The Senate also had passed the bill, written by Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles. It now goes to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

As of May 17, gaming revenue was down by $122 million from a year earlier. Casinos and other forms of gaming, including the state lottery, normally bring in more revenue for the state than any other industry.

In May, the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee rejected a resolution to suspend taxes on all promotional play wagers in the gaming industry. That would have cost the state $29 million in tax revenues next year and $217.9 million over five years.

The Legislature is planning to cut spending on higher education by $22 million as it tries to balance next year’s budget. It also has been trying to figure out how to keep the added revenue losses from the promotional-play bill and others aimed at helping businesses recover from the virus shutdown from forcing other budget cuts.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards and state Treasurer John Schroder reached a deal to end a fight over what to do with the money that the state has from unclaimed property. Schroder’s office holds money from unclaimed savings accounts and insurance proceeds on behalf of residents.

Under the deal, the Legislature will be able to spend $57.5 million of this money, possibly to cover the cost of some of the business tax breaks. The state will create a trust fund next year to hold other unclaimed property and prevent its use in future state budgets.

Copyright 2020 LSU Manship School News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 27 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

LDOE releases 2020-2021 school reopening guidelines

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released guidelines for how schools can reopen across the state for 2020-2021 while also reducing the spread of COVID-19.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

State

U.S. Supreme Court expected to rule on 2014 Louisiana abortion law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tiffany Baptiste
The United States Supreme Court could decide Thursday on the future of abortion clinics in Louisiana.

Weather

6-25 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish teen killed in Hwy 28 crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
The life of a 16-year-old from Otis was claimed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 28 at Hwy 121 on Wednesday, June 24.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Eye on the Southern States

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Several states are now facing the decision on whether to put restrictions back in place as coronavirus cases are on the rise. Our national investigative team looks at the regions where experts are keeping a close watch.

News

La. Senate uses newly-found money to pay for business tax breaks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Now with only just a week left in the special session, lawmakers are on a time crunch for passing to pass the state's budget. Today, the Senate got around to funding colleges and healthcare.

State

Debate over policing leads to tension in Louisiana House

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Peppo
An effort to review police tactics after the death of George Floyd sparked renewed tensions in the Louisiana House.

State

New state budget proposal could freeze pay raises for state workers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Catherine Hunt
A Senate committee on Wednesday passed a version of the state’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year and several other bills that could impact the state’s finances.

News

Procession for RPSO Lt. Jason Brumfield

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office is saying "goodbye" to one of its own this week.