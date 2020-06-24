Advertisement

Latest economic dashboard released, Cenla economy remaining strong

Data for May and early June
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The most recent LSUA economic dashboard report shows positive results in multiple categories here in Cenla, which also means good news for local businesses.

The dashboard, reflecting data for May and June, shows that many Louisiana small business owners are remaining optimistic. According to the report, business owners here in the state believe recovery time is going to be three months or less.

In addition, LSUA Dean of Business Dr. Randall Dupont says new business formations reached an all-time weekly high the first week of June here in the state with a little over 1,500 applications filed. Here in Cenla, during the month of May, the Alexandria metropolitan area gained 1,500 jobs.

As far as travel is concerned, the AlexandriaThere arethere are International Airport ranked second in the state the first week of June. This means that more people are traveling and the local economy continues to remain strong.

“I’m definitely optimistic and encouraged. I think the economy is on the right track. There’s still things that we’re watching, there’s certain areas we’re watching like initial unemployment claims. That basically shows those initial claims and kind of gives you an idea of layoffs. What we’ve seen was initial unemployment claims peaked in April and then they proceeded downward for about six weeks, so we’re pleased to see that.”

College of Business Dean Dr. Randall Dupont

In addition to travel, single-family homes in May reached a five year low here in Cenla.

The next dashboard will be released in early July.

Dupont says he will continue to send out reports for the next few months, even following the pandemic.

