LDWF investigating fatal boating incident in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on June 23 in Sabine Parish.

The body of Frankie D. Mouser, 56, of Bossier City, was recovered from Toledo Bend on June 23.

LDWF agents and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Toledo Bend after getting a distress call from the operator of the vessel. According to the operator, Mouser and he were in a 12-foot aluminum vessel in Toledo Bend when a storm with high winds kicked up causing severe waves. The operator said that the vessel began taking on water and Mouser was ejected into the water. Mouser’s personal flotation device (PFD) wasn’t properly fastened and it came off of Mouser when he was in the water.

The operator unsuccessfully attempted to rescue Mouser and then called for help. LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Mouser’s body was turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

